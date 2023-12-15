The average house price in London has more than doubled in the last 20 years since Christmas favorite film Love Actually was released, according to analysis.

Released in 2003, Richard Curtis’ romantic comedy stars Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Martine McCutcheon and Alan Rickman.

The film presents the triumphs and tragedies of the love lives of various characters with interconnected storylines.

Estate agents Savills have analyzed how house prices have generally changed in London over the past 20 years, as well as looking at changes in property values ​​in some of the key locations where the film was set.

According to Savills’ findings, the average house price in London has risen from £278,000 in mid-2003 to £705,000 by the middle of this year.

Savills also analyzed Land Registry sales data to look at sales prices up to August 2023 compared to the year up to August 2003.

The film recreates Downing Street, with Grant’s Prime Ministerial character dancing to the song Jump (For My Love) through the corridors of power.

Savills looked at how house prices have performed in London’s wider St James’s ward over the past two decades.

It found that the average transaction value 20 years ago was £491,655 but has risen to £1,747,027 this year.

Savills also looked at how house prices have changed in London’s West End ward, where Knightley and Ejiofor’s characters’ wedding scene takes place in Mayfair.

It found that, 20 years ago, the average house price in the ward was £585,529.

But, in 2023, a typical home buyer in the ward will see little change from £4 million, with the average house price reaching £3,929,524.

Charles Cutting, co-head of Savills Mayfair, said: “Mayfair has been an iconic place to live for centuries and over the past 20 years since Love Actually was filmed, the area has continued to evolve its residential and lifestyle offer. Kept.”

He added: “Home to a number of exclusive members’ clubs and restaurants, South Audley Street is one of Mayfair’s most prestigious addresses, with significant estates as well as smart red-brick mansion blocks lining the street.

“Grosvenor Chapel is a very special local landmark – there are many apartments that are lucky enough to see it and given its stunning architecture, the views are often something that buyers will comment on.”

Savills also oversaw the London ward of West Putney, a location for the school’s nativity scenes.

It found that the average property transaction price in the ward has increased from £339,441 to £844,308 over the past 20 years.

Some scenes involving Neeson’s character were also filmed on benches overlooking the Thames.

Savills found that the average house price in the area, including the South Bank, has increased from £334,160 to £866,215 over a 20-year period.

Meanwhile, those who have pens and pieces of cardboard are looking to recreate the scene where Andrew Lincoln’s character declares his love for Knightley’s character, giving them around £1.8 million to buy a house in the area Will be required.

The average transaction price in the ward of Colville, which covers the area of ​​Notting Hill where Lincoln’s character professes his love through cards and carols, rose from £542,140 to £1,870,682.

Mark Redfearn, head of Savills Notting Hill, said: “During the 2000s, the profile of the area rose significantly following the release of Notting Hill and Love Actually.

“In my early career, it was a regular occurrence to stop by to instruct various local filming locations, including St. Luke’s Mews.

“St Luke’s itself is one of London’s most photogenic mews streets; With pastel colors and window boxes in full bloom, the properties are truly charming.

“Houses here rarely come to the market and when they do, they will receive significant interest, particularly among those looking for a lock-up-and-let or downsizers looking for a London base.

“Notting Hill has always had such a wonderful sense of community, which is why the area remains popular with all types of buyers, from young couples to local and international families looking for a home in one of the Garden Squares. Are in.

“In addition to artists, musicians and creatives, the number of buyers in the tech, banking, hedge fund and law industries has increased over the past 20 years as Notting Hill cements its position as a prime central London location for both. Have done. Local and global buyers.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com