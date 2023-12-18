A landmark exhibition will open in London in January and will feature toys, emojis, video games and more to better explore how beauty influences culture and society. And yes, cats are a main theme.

“I don’t become beautiful, I become extremely beautiful.”

Food for thought from American drag performer and choreographer Alyssa Edwards, who probably won’t be as excited as we are about an exhibition taking place in London that focuses less on grandeur and more on beauty. In fact, especially.

In fact, if there’s one exhibition to mark in your calendar for the first quarter of 2024, it’s the new exhibition at Somerset House, which will explore how beauty influences culture and society.

It’s simply – and appropriately – titled ‘CUTE’, and it’ll open on January 25, 2024.

Curated by Claire Catterall, Senior Curator of Somerset House, the exhibition will look at everything from emojis to internet memes, video games to plush toys and food, bringing together contemporary artists from a variety of disciplines to explore our relationship with whimsical aesthetics. Can be navigated.

‘Cute’ promises to be “a landmark exhibition exploring the irresistible power of cuteness in contemporary culture”, which will “examine the world’s embrace of cute culture and how it has become such an influential measure of our times.”

Contributing artists include Mike Kelly, Yumeji Takehisa, Aya Takano, Edo Mizumori, Julianna Huxtable, Wong Ping, Rachel McLean, Ram Ham, and others.

One we’re particularly excited about is the amazing visual and audio music installation by multidisciplinary artist Hannah Diamond.

Inspired by a girl’s sleepover, featuring a curated collection of videos from Sophie, Charli Boyhood to showcase the best super cute electronic dance music.

As you can probably guess, cats will play a key role in ‘CUTE’, and Somerset, in partnership with Sanrio, will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty.

The ultimate cute icon for some; To others a waving agent of kawaii with the cold dead eyes of a killer.

There will be an entire section dedicated to Hello Kitty, which will include displays of Kitty through the ages, a dedicated plush space and a disco.

You read it right. Although we all know that cats love to meow.

‘Cute’ will be on display at Somerset House from January 25 to April 14.

