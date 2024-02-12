London-based wine platform ventures into the metaverse

Last updated: February 12, 2024 04:38 EST | read 2 minutes

Source: Dell-E

UK-based wine platform Curated has launched a new metaverse experience for its community members, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the origins of wine.

In a press release, Curated said it is using the latest technology to develop a metaverse designed for avid wine collectors of all ages to enrich their journey.

Users will be able to access the virtual world through a VR headset. The Metaverse Tour will launch this spring with a virtual wine cellar experience, allowing owners to showcase their bottles, deepen their knowledge, and lead guests through their fine wine collections.

Curated said that by the end of 2024, Apple users will also be able to access the Metaverse using Vision Pro, bringing interactions that feel intuitive and magical.

“We want to nurture the passion of collectors, support them in a way that hasn’t been done before – all our technological developments point in that direction. Our Metaverse is the first step toward giving collectors a comprehensive, engaging experience, an alternative to a wine list on a spreadsheet,” Alfonso De Gaetano, founder of Curated, said in a press release.

The metaverse continues to gain momentum and has recently been the subject of intense debate in the tech world, with some industry leaders such as Bill Gates expressing a lukewarm view.

Curated dabbling in NFTs

In 2022, Curated raised 3 million euros to advance blockchain and non-fungible token (NFT) technology efforts within its platform.

The UK-based platform claims to be the first blockchain-based fine wine community; Every bottle owned by a member of the curated community is certified by an NFT.

According to Curated, “As the wine travels from the vineyard to the collector, the data is recorded on the blockchain, detailing the bottle’s journey in full, but also telling the full story in asset-backed redeemable NFTs.”

‘Today is the first company to release a blockchain-enabled metaverse of curated real-world assets, bringing this blockchain data to vivid life in a virtual environment,’ the firm said.

Disney reignites metaverse efforts

Last week, entertainment giant Disney and video game developer Epic Games joined forces to create a new immersive virtual universe connected to Fortnite. Disney said it also plans to invest $1.5 billion in the multi-year project as well as acquire an equity stake in Epic Games.

Earlier, Disney had shut down its Metaverse division, laying off its entire team of 50 people researching ways to tell interactive stories in new technological formats.

The Metaverse division was tasked with finding ways to tell interactive stories in new technological formats using Disney’s extensive library of intellectual property. However, with the new collaboration, Disney is taking a big step into the world of gaming.

Rocky start to the meta

So far Meta, a subsidiary of Reality Labs that focuses on developing the metaverse, is not off to a good start. Meta reported a significant operating loss of more than $4.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. In its fourth quarter report released on February 1, Meta revealed that Reality Labs recorded a loss of $4.65 billion during Q4, while generating approximately $1.1 billion in revenue. ,

Source: cryptonews.com