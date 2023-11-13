Lombard Odier honors emerging entrepreneurs

The FBN NXG Lombard Odier Award, in its fifteenth year, honors young and inventive minds and fosters the entrepreneurial spirit in the next generation of business families and executives.

Considering creativity, feasibility, sustainability and communication, the award helps business owners who want to better the world by developing unique, flagship initiatives for the 2023 NXG Awards.

Each candidate shared their story during this year’s FBN Global Summit, held in Paris from 8-11 November 2023.

They discussed the importance of family and how they see themselves evolving in an ever-growing and changing world.

The current theme of the summit, transparency, was examined in relation to business families, individuals and society as a whole.

For the 2023 anniversary edition of the FBN NXG Lombard Odier Award, two new categories were established, one for entrepreneurship and the other for intrapreneurship.

Winners

This year’s recipient of the Intrapreneurship Awards is Finnish businessman Liro Kankansirja, who transformed his family’s “Kapasity Oy” from a traditional manufacturing and rental company into a machine-circulating ecosystem that also provides expertise through a consulting service. Is.

Additionally, he founded “Recycling Agent,” a digital waste management ecosystem.

Juan Pablo Zuluaga and Carolina Pineda won the entrepreneurship category with their business “Miss Propias Finanzas”.

The company’s mission is to help people achieve their life goals through a combination of financial education, advice, and merchandise.

The two co-founded MPF after seeing the impact that financial awareness can have on people’s lives and recognizing how low financial literacy is in Latin America.

Each finalist for the award receives advice from their peers and insightful critique from a knowledgeable panel, which includes senior corporate executives, experienced business owners and academic experts.

Additionally, the FBN community will also be provided an opportunity to showcase their projects.

Frédéric Rochat, Managing Partner of Lombard Odier, commented: “We are delighted to honor Iero Kankansirja, Juan Pablo Zuluaga and Carolina Pineda with the FBN NXG Lombard Odier Award, and extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the finalists in both categories .

“Entrepreneurial spirit, flexibility and innovation are central elements of a successful family business, and values ​​rewarded by the FBN Next Generation Award. The creation of two categories for the 2023 edition has allowed us to recognize even more young business owners and support pioneering initiatives created by the next generation of family entrepreneurs around the world.

Alexis du Roy de Blicci, CEO of FBN, said: “We are proud to celebrate two members of our community as this year’s winners of the anniversary edition of the FBN Lombard Odier NXG Awards. Together with the finalists, they represent a new generation of family business leaders who symbolize the renewed entrepreneurial spirit of their families.

“Passion and drive have driven them to transform and innovate business models to build sustainable and impactful businesses. Their experience and resilience will inspire the next generation to pursue their dreams of creating and developing business solutions for a more sustainable world.”

Source: www.privatebankerinternational.com