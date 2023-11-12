Loki Is Done, the Show, the Character, All of It

bottle gourd mcu

At this point it’s become pretty clear that Loki isn’t getting a third season, not only because of the conclusive nature of the finale, but because the writers have been talking about how it was always meant to be two halves of one book. Is.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing about other Loki variants, or the new “god of stories” Loki playing some future role in the upcoming Kang conflict or Secret Wars. But if you want to hear it from the man himself, it sounds like Loki is over in every sense of the word.

Here’s Tom Hiddleston talking to Jimmy Fallon, making it as clear as possible that this is the end for him in the role, and thus Loki’s time in the MCU leading to two separate lives and character arcs:

Hiddleston said, “It’s the conclusion of Season 2… It’s also the conclusion of six movies, 12 episodes, and 14 years of my life.” A full third of his life, and it’s not at all surprising that he’ll eventually move on, even if the MCU will continue to revolve around him.

It’s a bittersweet moment for fans, as many are coming up with any number of possible theories or loopholes that could mean Loki is revealed somehow, but I’m not sure how much Hiddleston could be more specific about here. could, or how much more conclusive the ending to Loki season 2 could be. Granted, since we’ll probably move away from the multiverse at some point, the “Yggdrasil” world tree that Loki is holding together will no longer be needed, but that’s a question for years from now. And of course there are all these rumors that Marvel could bring back Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark as some sort of break glass in case of an emergency move, so really rule out anything for any past or present MCU character. Cannot be done.

But yes, it seems like at least the current plan for Loki season 2 is to wrap up the character’s arc and Hiddleston’s time in the role. Given that Loki’s final decision and embracing his place in keeping the universe together is probably a top 3 MCU moment, I think everyone, including Hiddleston, would want the character to top the list like this.

Sure, this is comic book movies, resurrections happen and plans change (I mean, this whole thing started after the original Loki literally died), but I think it’s best if we let Loki Let it rest for a long time, if not forever. He has earned it.

