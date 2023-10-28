‘Loki’ gave us the best death, best villain, and best cliffhanger in the current MCU

loki season 2 Miracle

I’m very impressed with Loki, a show that I wish would give us more than six episodes a season like a traditional TV show. But at least we have this week’s surprise episode that actually had some of the best moments we’ve seen in at least this current era of the MCU, even if it is grading on a bit of a curve.

bottle gourd Miracle

Best Villain (Miss Minutes) – I’m not sure I’ve ever been as upset in the history of the MCU as I was watching Miss Minutes He The face of a room full of dissidents was crushed into a giant cube. The show made a point of not showing actual gruesomeness, but for lack of a better word, Miss Minutes seemed, uh, delightfully bloodthirsty, which established her as the most terrifying villain on the show, aimed at Kang. , was to establish the next “Thanos”. Of MCU. Yes, a sentient clock AI is more unstable than that.

Oh no! Miracle

The Best Death (Victor Timely) – Again, there have been some moments in the MCU recently that have genuinely shocked me, but this was definitely one of them. The death was so effective because A) it was completely unexpected, even though it was timely was not Make it, no one would have guessed it would happen so suddenly. And B) the actual “spaghetti-fiction” manner of death is easily the most memorable I’ve seen in the MCU since Thanos’ disintegration. And talking about that…

bottle gourd Miracle

Best Cliffhanger (Loom Failure) – This all reminds me of the “we lost” moment from Infinity War, when Thanos got what he wanted and half our heroes were wiped out. Here, it’s not the lone villain doing this (Miss Minutes, though mentally insane, I don’t think she was trying to explode the actual Loom), but TVA’s after uncovering the events of the past. The weather is a failure in prevention. Timely’s death triggered an auto-fail sequence that couldn’t have been easily avoided, and the end-credits cliffhanger cuts to Loki’s face, seconds away from destruction as the exploding looms, perhaps the best of any Disney Plus project in the MCU. The best episode was the ending, of course, with things being saved somehow.

Reportedly, Loki writer Michael Waldron was supposed to write Secret Wars for Marvel, which seemed like good news, although that’s back in 2022 and the MCU has gotten so messed up that it’s unclear if that’s still happening. Yes, with rumors of his departure. However, Loki season 2 is almost entirely written by Eric Martin, with most of the episodes directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, while season 1 had Kate Herron directing all of them. This episode was written by Eric Martin and Katherine Blair. , So whatever came out here, full credit goes to both of them.

It’s good to see that in an era that produces things like Secret Invasion, the MCU can still give us things like “Heart of TV” this week. And reportedly the next two episodes are even better.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,