Logitech G’s Astro A50X headset can switch consoles with one click

The logitech g astro a50x lightspeed wireless gaming headset and base station is the fifth , [+] The next generation of the acclaimed Astro A50 series of console gaming headsets. LOGITECH

Remember the days when gamers were divided into Team PlayStation and Camp Xbox? If you’re older, you probably remember belonging to Sega Squad or the Nintendo Gang. However, it is now not uncommon for serious gamers to own consoles from all gaming platforms. And why not?

If you have multiple gaming consoles, you may have faced trouble switching between your PlayStation and Xbox. Trying to disconnect your wireless headset from one console and connect to another can be troublesome. But now Logitech has developed a premium wireless headset that makes it easy to switch seamlessly between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Logitech G Astro A50X LightSpeed ​​Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station is the fifth generation of the acclaimed Astro A50 console gaming headset. The new Astro A5O

The Logitech G Astro A50X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming headset includes a docking base station , [+] Intelligent switching between Xbox, PS5 and PC. LOGITECH

Logitech’s PLAYSYNC The technology makes connecting and switching between XBOX, PS5 and PC as easy as pressing a button. The headset features new PRO-G graphene driver technology for high-performance audio. Finally, 24-bit LightSpeed ​​Wireless The technology delivers pro-grade audio performance.

The Logitech G Astro A50X Lightspeed is extremely comfortable as you’d expect from a flagship gaming headset. The advantage of this open-back design is that it’s gentle on the ears and doesn’t completely isolate you from whatever’s going on in your gaming space. A50

PLAYSYNC enables gamers to connect their Xbox Series When switching between Xbox and PS5 consoles, PLAYSYNC also changes the video feed to the connected TV and the audio feed to the headset.

The back of the Astro A50X Base Station has two HDMI inputs for gaming consoles and a USB input , [+] To chat. There’s a dedicated USB-C port and a passthru 4K 120Hz HDMI port for PC use. LOGITECH

The A50 The base station connects the gaming console to a 4K UHD TV using HDMI 2.1 technology. The base station wirelessly transmits audio to the A50 The base station supports 4K 120Hz HDR, VRR and ALLM. Logitech has worked hard to ensure that the latency of the video signal doesn’t suffer.

Audio signals When the A50 headset is undocked, audio automatically plays back on the headset.

Because a game’s sound is just as essential as its image quality, Logitech says the A50’s new drivers deliver improvements in sound reproduction accuracy, signal delivery time and distortion reduction.

The microphone on the new A50 Its EQ can also be changed accordingly , [+] User’s voice. LOGITECH

With the improved sound offered by Graphene drivers, players can better identify audio objects and detect their location as they move relative to the player. Graphene is an innovative carbon material with high stiffness that improves audio clarity, detail and spatial timbre. The harmonic stiffness of the drivers minimizes distortion and achieves excellence across the frequency range.

The A50 Technology means the A50 features an integrated LED status panel and the base station’s magnetic charging cradle ensures the headset’s battery is always topped up and ready for action.

Logitech G’s award-winning 24-bit LightSpeed ​​wireless technology has evolved to deliver pro-grade sound, reliable connectivity, and long battery life. Fully charging the headset provides up to 24 hours of gaming. You’re more likely to fade away next to the A50 The base station also supports simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity. With Bluetooth, you can mix Discord chats with game audio, listen to music, and take phone calls while playing.

Thanks to its docking base station, the Logitech-G Astro A50 X24 is always ready to play. , [+] Hours of play. LOGITECH

The A50 The extra bandwidth results in true broadcast-quality sound; You must hear it to believe it. The sound quality is amazing. You can also change the EQ of the mic to suit your voice. The A50 Volume can be balanced between games and chat with on-ear controls and there’s an adjustable sidetone.

The headset’s sound can be fine-tuned using the G Hub software on PC and the Logitech G app on iOS/Android devices. The headset has EQ presets; You can fully customize the parametric EQ. Gamers can set up stream output audio mixing, specify sidetone levels, save custom presets, and more.

Logitech is keen to further its environmental credentials and the A50 The headset is made of at least 35% post-consumer recycled plastic. The paper packaging is sourced from FSC-certified forests and all plastics have been removed from the packaging. The battery is not replaceable by the user but can be returned to a Logitech service center for replacement. Finally, the Asyto A50

The Logitech-G Astro A50X is a clever piece of kit. It can seamlessly switch between up to three , [+] Gaming consoles and PCs with just the touch of a button. LOGITECH

Decision: Premium is an overused term in consumer electronics, but the Logitech G Astro A50 It makes multi-platform gaming much easier and does all the switching for you. The kit doesn’t come with an HDMI cable connecting the base station to the TV, but most gamers will already have one of those. The sound quality on those 40mm graphene drivers is fantastic, but the microphone is equally good. I would love to use the A50 I love that you can change the EQ of the headset, meaning the drivers and microphone. EQ settings are sent to the headset; No matter what you use it with, your customized settings remain present in the system. If you’re a serious gamer, the Logitech G Astro A50X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset is a premium solution.

Pricing & Availability: The Logitech G Astro A50X Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station is available in black or white finish. The headset can be pre-ordered now from Logitech G for $379.99. The Astro A50X will also be available from major retailers in the first half of 2024.

more info: logitechg.com

Technology Specification:

Video:

HDMI 2.1 port 40Gbps bandwidth.

Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM): Yes.

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR): Yes.

Audio:

2 x HDMI audio up to 24-bit/48kHz (console)

2 x USB audio (console) up to 16-bit/48kHz

1 x USB audio up to 24-bit/48KHz (PC).

Driver: 40mm Pro-G Graphene.

Frequency Response: 20 – 20,000 Hz.

Surround Support: Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic Spatial Audio, Compatible on Xbox, Windows 10/11.

3D Audio: With PS5.

microphone:

Pickup Pattern: Omnidirectional.

Frequency Response: 60 – 20,000 Hz.

Sampling rate: up to 16-bit/48kHz.

wireless technology

Lightspeed Wireless @ 24-bit/48kHz.

Range: Up to 12 meters via Lightspeed.

Bluetooth Support: Yes.

headset

Weight: 363 grams.

Colour: Black and White.

Battery: Rechargeable.

Play time: 24 hours @ 78 dB.

Charging: Base station dock or USB-C cable.

System Requirements