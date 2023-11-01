In August, YouTuber Logan Paul and four other defendants went to arbitration over a civil lawsuit alleging that Paul’s CryptoZoo project was an NFT “rug-pull” scheme designed to defraud investors.

Now, according to an October 25 filing in the Austin, Texas court where the lawsuit is being held, mediation has failed. A new filing revealed that the parties tried to reach an agreement during an October 4 meeting with Randy Wolf, Esq.

According to Wolf’s 2023 fee schedule, the daily rate for a mediation session is $25,000. Wolf did not respond to an email asking who would foot the bill for the session.

Despite the extensive allegations, “the parties were unable to resolve this matter,” attorneys for both sides wrote in the filing.

The lawsuit against Paul and his co-defendants was filed in early February this year. It names him, his personal assistant Danielle Strobel, his manager Jeffrey Levin, and three other people: Jake Greenbaum aka Crypto King, Eduardo Ibanez, and Ofir Bentov aka Ben Roth, who were involved in the alleged fraudulent development of CryptoZoo. Were. , an unfinished 2021 NFT game project.

Ibanez, Strobel, Levin, Paul and Greenbaum were named in the complaint as the project’s founders. Bentov was a community manager for the game, and Ibanex was the lead developer on the project.

“Defendants promoted CryptoZoo Inc.’s products using Mr. Paul’s online platform to consumers unfamiliar with digital currency products, resulting in thousands of individuals purchasing said products,” the complaint alleges.

Furthermore, the complaint alleges, the developers suddenly pulled out of the project after promoting it to their fans and kept the money for themselves without any intention of completing the project: a classic “rag pull”. . ,

“Rug pulling is the quintessential cryptocurrency scam,” ChainAnalysis wrote in 2021. Criminals promote legitimate projects as the token price rises, then exit at the height of the frenzy before the scheme collapses. According to Paul and his partners, CryptoZoo could not make any profit because they never sold their NFTs.

Following YouTuber Coffeezilla’s three-part documentary series in December last year, where he detailed numerous broken promises in the game’s development, Paul threatened his legal action against the YouTuber before quickly backing down.

Instead, he offered to pay investors $1.8 million.

Logan Paul is actually the type of guy who thanks you when you expose your scam, and then blocks you when you remind him to pay. pic.twitter.com/wI1o3ilD5S – Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) 30 June 2023

When they never received payment, investors like the man in the current case took action, attempting to bring a class action case against the developers.

According to the American Bar Association, 70-80% of cases that undergo mediation result in a settlement and compliance rates are high.

Now with Logan Paul joining that select 20-30%, he and his co-defendants will have to settle the case the old fashioned way: in court.

