Locomos Global AG, a rising name in the technology and blockchain sector, proudly announces the official opening of its new headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. This important milestone marks a turning point in the company’s growth and development.

Zug, Switzerland–(Newsfile Corp. – November 27, 2023) – Locomos Global AG is an emerging brand established in recent years, yet it has achieved a remarkable success by combining two important aspects within the technology industry: Martech ( Marketing Technology) and Blockchain. Martech emphasizes the use of technology to optimize and enhance marketing campaigns, while blockchain has the potential to transform many sectors through its security and transparency in transactions.

Locomos Global AG Officially Inaugurates New Headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, Connecting Martech and Blockchain Innovation

Locomos Global AG has recently registered its business and established its headquarters in the city of Zug, known as Crypto Valley. This strategic move represents an important milestone in the future growth journey of Locomos, as Zug is considered a hub of blockchain technology. Locomos has chosen Zug as its primary base in Switzerland with the aim of taking advantage of the favorable environment and collaborating with leading partners in the blockchain field.

With the new headquarters in Zug City, Locomos Global AG aims to connect people across physical locations and bring disruptive marketing solutions to physical businesses such as restaurants, hotels, cafes and supermarkets. These solutions have the potential to help businesses attract customers and enhance their interactions through unique experiences and hyper-experiential features.

Looking to 2025, Locomos Global AG aims to serve 100 million users and 1 million small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in 50 countries and territories around the world. The company intends to focus on technology and gradually build a close and efficient community between businesses and users. From there, fostering social interaction and real-life relationships will become a priority to balance relationships in both online and offline environments.

To mark the launch of its company, LocaMos Global AG also released its first LocaNFTs collection, consisting of 100 LocaBuilding NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. These NFTs feature visually stunning graphics, artistic flair, modern design trends, and associations with real-world locations, encapsulating significant exploratory value.

By applying Locamos’ technology with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications, LocaNFT brings a 3D booth experience showcasing products built inside Locabuilding NFTs. This is a revolution in the NFT space of Lokamos, bridging the gap between the online and offline worlds and creating value from “technology for humanity”.

For more information about Locamos Global AG, take a look at https://locamos.com

About Locomos Global AG

Locomos Global AG is committed to applying technology to tackle real-life challenges. The company offers a range of tools that help attract and engage customers through high-experiential features to support physical businesses, creating smooth business operations and growth.

From the very beginning, Locomos Global AG has been living up to its operating motto: “Saving marketing costs for businesses” by providing marketing solutions that require businesses to pay only when customers make a purchase or use services. To come from the Lokamos platform. Business. This operating model ensures conversion value for businesses and profits for users.

E-mail: [email protected]

Social Media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter

About us: /LOKAMOS GLOBAL AG/

contact info:

Name: Nikolai Hung Tran

E-mail: [email protected]

Organization: Locomos Global AG

Address: Bahnhofstrasse 21, 6300 Zug, Switzerland

Website: https://locamos.com/

