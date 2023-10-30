Locking the future: how luxury brands are leading the Web3 revolution

Relevance’s Nicole Booth and chief executive Rumble Romagnoli explore how luxury brands and Web 3 high-end brands embrace innovation and collaboration in the digital age.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Internet, a transformative tide is flowing, and luxury brands are at the helm of this revolution.

The result is increased interest in Web3 technologies from some of the world’s most prestigious luxury brands. But what exactly is Web3, and why have these high-end labels enthusiastically adopted it?

Understanding Web3 Technology

Web3 represents a fundamental shift in the digital landscape. At its core, Web3 aims to break free from the control of centralized networks like Meta, Google or Amazon and transition to a decentralized version of the Internet where individuals collectively rule and contribute.

Web3 is built on the principles of interoperability, openness and collaboration, using innovative tools such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to transfer ownership and rights to users.

From a marketing perspective, in this new era, users become stakeholders and receive some of the value they help create. For luxury brands, Web3 means creating new ways to connect with customers and share their brand values ​​through collaborations and promotions.

Why are luxury brands adopting Web3?

For visionary luxury brands, Web3 opens up new opportunities. Porsche, Tiffany’s, Balmain and Gucci have all stepped into Web3 territory, but why are they taking these bold steps into unfamiliar territory?

1. Appeal to future generations

By 2025, Gen Z and Millennials are expected to account for 50% of the luxury market. Capturing the attention of these young demographics is important for luxury brands, as they have substantial future revenue potential.

These digital-native generations want modern, online experiences, and Web3 technology provides a unique entry point for luxury brands that aim to maintain exclusivity while fostering a sense of community.

2. Better traceability

Blockchain technology offers an innovative traceability solution, allowing luxury fashion brands to protect their intellectual property at scale.

The Aura Blockchain Consortium, a collaborative effort of Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LMVH), Prada Group and Cartier, leverages blockchain to verify the authenticity of luxury goods. Each luxury item, whether a watch or a handbag, can be assigned a unique code that customers can verify using the mobile app.

Luxury brands believe that Web3 can protect their intellectual property and provide solid advantages to enter the lucrative resale market.

3. Enhanced Creativity

The global metaverse market is projected to grow from US$47.48 billion in 2022 to a staggering US$678.8 billion by 2030.

This new digital environment is providing exciting opportunities for innovation and creativity, especially in the world of fashion. This new virtual arena enhances existing experiences and provides an infinite canvas to showcase limitless creativity. Additionally, the metaverse has given rise to the concept of ‘phygital’ goods, which seamlessly blend the physical and digital worlds to provide consumers with a unique blend of tangible and virtual experiences. Luxury brands are smartly seizing this opportunity to establish themselves as leaders in providing phygital experiences to their customers.

4. Empowering unprecedented collaboration

Web3 technology enables greater collaboration between luxury brands by providing new ways to connect with customers, build communities and create unique experiences.

We’re seeing luxury brands using NFTs, digital assets stored on the blockchain, to partner with other brands, artists and influencers to create limited-edition products, experiences and access to exclusive communities.

Recent examples include Prada’s NFT drop that offered the chance to attend menswear Fall/Winter 2023 in Milan, Tiffany’s custom-made jewelery delivery to holders of the CryptoPunks NFT collection, and the Balmain and Mattel collaboration that created a space in the metaverse. Created unique barbie.

Louis Vuitton’s €39,000 NFT

In the world of luxury, LVMH stands as a powerhouse with an unwavering commitment to innovation and extraordinary experiences. The brand has said that it sees itself playing in the future of Web3 in key areas such as traceability, immersive experiences, digital twins, and cryptocurrency payments.

In 2023, LVMH released a new NFT series called VIA Treasure Trunks, with each NFT worth €39,000. This is a very small and exclusive edition of just a few hundred NFTs that will be tied to a physical product and will serve as a gateway for collectors, giving them access to various immersive experiences and limited drops. The first drop allowed specific holders of the Treasure Trunk NFT to purchase the Orange Speedy 40 VIA designed by Pharrell Williams. Only four alternate colors exist, and they sold out within 48 hours.

Web3 is the latest evolution of the Internet, which uses blockchain technology, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies to redefine the way consumers interact with digital content and assets.

Luxury brands have embraced this transformative technology, allowing them to create unique and innovative experiences for their customers and position themselves as the customers of the future. In this new era, luxury and Web3 intersect, paving the way for a future where innovation and collaboration reign supreme.

