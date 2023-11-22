Lockheed Martin takes military training into the metaverse – NFTgaters

Quick Take:

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) has unveiled a series of military training solutions that leverage metaverse technologies. The American Aerospace, Weapons, Defense, Information Security and Technology Corporation has developed an Amorphic Appearance Zero-Projector (AMAZE) visual display system that enables forces to engage in simulated battles in the metaverse.

The company describes AMAZE as a “new technology that is reimagining the way customers immerse themselves in high-fidelity training, breaking the mold from projector-based systems to make training more realistic.” Has been.”

According to LMT, AMAZE uses LED modules and a light relay, allowing users to focus on their strategic gains rather than stability.

The company also offers Prepar3D, a leading simulation and training software program that allows militaries to create learning scenarios in aviation, maritime and land domains in virtual worlds. As the landscape changes, customers can integrate third-party and customer-generated content to avoid threats.

The third solution in the tech stack is SIMRES, a non-laser live training technology with no line-of-sight limitations designed to conduct force-on-force training. According to LMT, SIMRES uses sensors to track the location and orientation of service members and weapons in the real world and map them into a virtual simulation.

The company also offers the LMT Battle Staff Trainer (BST), which allows customers to replicate all required battlefield training. The wargaming and simulation solution also includes multi-domain operations capabilities that allow armies to bring a variety of wargaming events to life.

The fifth and final solution in the program is Cyber ​​Defense Range and Readiness Training, which allows forces to evaluate a range of cyber threats and provide support for surface, subsea and ground platforms, both autonomous and crewed systems. Is.

