Lockheed Martin CEO says US needs to invest in digital defense systems to prepare for the future

Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Tacklett told CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday that the US needs to invest in digital technology to prepare for the future.

“What we’re trying to do at our company is be like a path finder to bring 21st century digital technologies into our armed forces and national defense,” Tacklett said. “We really have to bring together and marshal all of American industry to work on this.”

Tacklet said that Lockheed has collaborated with companies like Nvidia, Microsoft and Intel to bring digital technology more rapidly in the defense sector.

Lockheed shares rose in October after the company reported a better-than-expected quarter and geopolitical tensions boosted demand for its military equipment. The Biden administration is seeking a $105 billion security assistance package to support the security needs of allies like Ukraine and Israel.

According to Tacklett, Lockheed is capable of doubling its production of F35 aircraft with the right investment from the government and its suppliers, but it may take a few years. He also said the company was asked a few years ago to double production of some systems that have been effective in Ukraine – such as the Patriot missile – adding that it is in the process of increasing those munitions by about 60%.

“We want to be on offense and defense and really use the latest technology to do that,” he said.

Source: www.cnbc.com