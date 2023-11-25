Lock in 9%+ REIT Yield Before It Disappears

Dollar shaped golden key and key hole. getty

Stay tuned for some “next level” dividend thinking. we have a potential opportunity Now! Buying Five Payers yields gains of up to 14.9% as the economy heads into recession.

What are you waiting for? Why Would we want to buy stocks because of a recession in the economy?

Well, we don’t want ownership Any names. We will pass by the skyscraper AI darling Nvidia Corp (NVDA), Give us cheap REITs (real estate investment trusts) because they are likely to rise as rates fall.

Yes, this is what happens in recession. Investors flood into fixed income. Interest rates fall, and REITs—which move inversely—rates rise.

These homeowners are already waking up from this situation after almost two years in which rates have steadily increased. It was a memorable November for the sector, with sector benchmarks up 8.1%:

I had called this REIT rally a few months ago and, it arrived ahead of schedule and in full force. Yet these stocks are by no means expensive given two years of a bear market. actually they pay Very Stock-market average higher:

but be careful. The bucket is full of landlords who are going to have trouble collecting rent in a recession. We want to avoid sellers and retail owners of office space.

Let’s pick a five-pack of REITs paying a fantastic 10.3% today. Even after their good November, these dividends remain generous:

Outfront Media (outside, 9.6% yield) This is one of the more typical real estate dramas you’ll find—it even features commercials.

More specifically, it focuses on the locations where advertisers want to place their ads. That is, billboards, transit stations and vehicles, and “mobile assets” – effectively, mobile ad campaigns tied to a customer’s store visit or presence in a specific area.

Outfront, like other REITs, has been hampered by rising interest rates, but its pain has been mitigated somewhat by weakness in transit. Notably, post-Covid, ridership in metro systems like the MTA and WMATA has improved somewhat, but is still nowhere near pre-Covid figures. Continued recovery including back-to-office policies should help slowly but surely.

Till then he remains extremely sad. Even with the recent surge in shares, Outfront’s stock trades at just 7 times adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) estimates, and its yield is close to 10%. This is a very safe dividend at only 72% of AFFO.

Despite room for payout growth, it’s hard to say whether distributions will increase anytime in the near future. OUT management suspended its 38-cent-per-share quarterly dividend amid COVID, then cut it back to just 10 cents in 2021 before tripling it to 30 cents in early 2022. The dividend has remained low since then.

SL Green Realty (SLG, 9.7% yield) has been called “New York City’s largest office landlord”. It has interests in 59 buildings totaling 32.5 million square feet, including 28.8 million square feet of Manhattan buildings. The nature of the business is largely office-property at 92% of net operating income (NOI), although it also has retail and residential exposure.

SLG is not just a high yielder, but a monthly yielder – a practice it started in 2020. What it didn’t do in 2020 is cut its dividend like many other retail REITs.

Sadly, it looks like SL Green was just late to the game. It cut its payout by about 13% at the end of 2022 — and while that actually provided a tailwind, as SLG cut the dividend to improve liquidity and pay down more debt, that tailwind was brief.

SLG has made somewhat of a comeback amid more aggressive moves by US corporations to pull their workers back into the office. But fundamentally, it’s still coming up short – the company recently announced it would likely fall short of the more than 92% occupancy target it set last year for 2023.

If there’s a bright side to the SL Green right now, it’s the value proposition. Shares have a yield of about 10% at current levels, and they trade at less than 6 times next year’s FFO estimates.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN, 14.9% yield)— whose geographic footprint is odd that includes Philadelphia, the greater Washington, D.C., area and Austin, Texas — also dabbles in office buildings, but that accounts for less than a quarter of its property mix. Residential has the largest share at 42%, followed by life sciences at 27%; The remaining 9% is scattered among other asset types.

Brandywine gets very little love from the analyst group – earlier this year, I highlighted it as one of the most hated stocks on Wall Street, and since then the pros have only warmed up to this name a bit. Is. Certainly interest rates have dropped significantly, but that has also led to lower occupancy. It probably won’t be much better in 2024 either, with projections falling below those for 2023.

BDN has been one of the worst REITs of 2023, losing almost a third of its value. Not helping matters was a somewhat unexpected dividend cut. While Brandywine’s payout coverage was clearly tight, management was confident earlier this year that it could continue funding its dividend at current levels – a stance they abandoned in September when they froze distributions to shore up liquidity. There was a reduction of 21%.

If there’s any reason to like Brandywine now (besides the hope for stable low interest rates), it’s the extremely cheap valuation. Not only does BDN yield 15% even after the payout reduction, it also trades at less than 4x next year’s FFO estimates.

Healthcare Realty Trust (HR, 8.7% yield) Owns and operates medical outpatient buildings, typically located around hospital campuses. It has more than 700 properties totaling more than 40 million square feet, the majority of which are concentrated in 15 growth markets – based on its recently closed merger with Healthcare Trust of America, it is much larger than before. .

You might think medical offices would be a, ahem, healthy business, but HR is one of those rare REITs that was decimated by COVID — and has been bleeding profusely ever since.

The struggles of HR are innumerable. Compounding its difficulties with rising interest rates, COVID depressed elective and non-emergency procedures, which are important to Healthcare Realty tenants. Additionally, very few (read: 6%) of HR’s leases have inflation-based escalators, which has severely impacted the REIT’s ability to pass through rising consumer prices.

Healthcare realty is forecasting a significant increase in occupancy (from 85.1% currently to 87% in 2H24). But you may probably have better recovery chances if you wait. While HR offers a tasty yield of around 9%, you’re not getting any remarkable value here – shares trade at around 11 times next year’s AFFO estimate.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE, 8.6% yield) Owns off-campus medical offices and post-acute, in-patient medical facilities. It currently owns 185 buildings offering 4.7 million square feet of leasable space to 268 tenants.

While GMRE has performed much better than HR since the start of 2020 – the former is broadly in the red and on par with the sector, the latter has lost almost half its value – it has come in roller-coaster fashion. It reached its peak in late 2022 as one of its tenants, Pipeline Health System, entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

There has been little improvement since then, but I’m more encouraged by some of the steps taken since then. For one, it has locked in most of its financing for future years at interest rates around 4%. It has also managed to sell properties at surprisingly low cap rates given the current rate environment.

The shares still have a bit of value left, at about 10x AFFO. However, one notable red flag here is dividend coverage. Its 21 percent dividend per share is slightly higher than its 2023 AFFO estimate. that pressure Needed Ease-GMRE is expected to grow AFFO in each of the next two years. But any disruption to its growth could put its dividend in the crosshairs of skeptics.

