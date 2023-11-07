Locally-headquartered company’s stock plunges as CEO departs, says quarter was ‘surprisingly bad’

Littleton, Colo. – Dish Network Corp. revealed on Monday that its CEO will resign on Nov. 12 – ahead of the company’s merger with sister company EchoStar – and it released quarterly results that missed profit and revenue expectations, sending the company to a 37% loss. Happened. Stock market price.

Dish Network’s results shocked investors so much that EchoStar Corp’s share price fell 31% on Monday.

Satellite television and video streaming company Dish Network is set to be acquired by satellite communications business EchoStar Corp, with the merger expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Dish Network revealed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Chairman and CEO Eric Carlson submitted his resignation notice on Friday, saying he will leave the company on Nov. 12 rather than remain in the position until the merger with EchoStar closes.

EchoStar President and CEO Hamid Akhavan is being named the replacement CEO of Dish Network.

No reason was given for Carlson’s resignation other than to say that it was not the result of disagreements with the Dish Network board or management. Dish Network said it would make more disclosures once Akhavan formally steps into the role.

