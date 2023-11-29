Start-up businesses trained through Leeward Community College were showcased at the Hawaii Medical Assurance Association Keiki’s Entrepreneurs Marketplace at the Kitchen Family Sunday event at the Bishop Museum in October. The Entrepreneurs’ Marketplace, hosted by the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival, gives local businesses the chance to showcase their products and innovations for a chance to win cash prizes.

Over 20 entrepreneurs from Hawaii Ag and Culinary Alliance’s cottage industry to commercial enterprise program were showcased. The Sina to Makeke class, organized in partnership with Leeward CC, is part of that programme. ʻĀina to Mākeke utilizes business consultants, trainers, and other entrepreneurs to help its partners bring their food products to market and build successful businesses.

Brandon and Pony Askew, owners of Hawaiian Vinegar and Spice Company

Two local small businesses, Hawaiian Vinegar and Spice Company and Hawaii’s Wurst, were awarded grand prizes of $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

Those businesses, along with The Hoio Guy and Mahina Mea, participated in a pitch fest (similar to “Shark Tank”) for a chance to win cash prizes. Entrants were evaluated by industry experts from Chef Zone and Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, and scored on use of locally sourced products, innovation, business model, presentation, flavor and taste.

Hawaiian Vinegar and Condiment Company, based in Wahiawa, shared how this experience has impacted their business.

“Becoming part of Sina Se Maakeke Group opened the door for me to a network of passionate entrepreneurs and invaluable resources,” said Pony Askew, owner of Hawaiian Vinegar and Spice Company. “Winning the Hawaii Ag and Culinary Alliance pitch was a watershed moment for my business, made possible by the people of Leeward CC and Sen. Donovan dela Cruz, whose vision ensured that there would be a space that would appeal to me and those like me. “Come will drive success for businesses.” “Companies like Pony are aligned with our mission to develop the future of Hawaii’s value-added product industry,” said Chris Bailey, manager of the Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center. “We are thrilled to continue supporting them and the other entrepreneurs at the center and growing the next generation of iconic Hawaii brands.”

Learn more about Hawai‘i and Pak Alliance’s Cottage Industries to Commercial Enterprise programs, Sina to Maakeke and their connections to the new Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center, scheduled to open to the public in the spring of 2024.

By Tad Saiki

