Local excitement increased: China estimated to suffer loss of Rs 1 lakh crore in Diwali trade

As Diwali celebrations begin, Dhanteras becomes an important day for traders across the country with an estimated trade worth Rs 50 thousand crore, according to BC Bhartia, national president of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). has predicted. , and general secretary Praveen Khandelwal.

The resonance of the ‘Vocal for Local’ movement is evident, with consumers showing a strong preference for products made in India. According to ANI report, China is likely to suffer a huge loss of around Rs 1 lakh crore in business related to Diwali.

Dhanteras, the day dedicated to the worship of Siddhi Vinayak Ganesha, Mahalakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Kubera, holds special significance for new acquisitions.

Strong sales are being seen in gold and silver jewellery, utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, clothes, electronics and other items. It is noteworthy that purchasing a broom on this occasion is considered especially auspicious.

Pankaj Arora, national president of All India Jewelers and Goldsmiths Federation (AIJGF), expressed enthusiasm among jewelers for the Dhanteras sale. Adequate stocks including new designs in gold, silver and diamond jewelery have been announced as traders expect a rise. Demand. Along with substantial purchases of gold and silver coins, notes and figurines, artificial jewelery is also witnessing considerable interest this year.

In Delhi, Chandni Chowk, Dariba Kalan, Sadar Bazaar and other major shopping centers are expected to see a significant increase in sales.

Retail markets including Yusuf Sarai, Lajpat Nagar and Shahdara contribute significantly to festive shopping.

Acharya Durgesh Tare, convener of the Vedic and Astrology Committee of CAIT, highlighted the significance of Dhanteras, celebrated across the country on November 10.

This day, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and the appearance of Lord Dhanvantari, the god of medicine, holds cultural and spiritual significance, marking the beginning of Ayurveda in India.

