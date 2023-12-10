Los Angeles, California, United States, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ – Founder of Picnic Fam LA, Tata Gave defied his educational background in law to successfully parlay his love for event coordination into a growing business. Have translated. Three years after moving to the United States, Tata’s journey from a picnic table to a thriving luxury picnic service has enchanted customers throughout Southern California.

What started as a personal highlight during a walk on the beach with my husband evolved into Picnic Fam LA, a favorite destination for exquisite picnics crafted for a variety of occasions. Tata’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication has turned his initial $1000 investment in a picnic table and umbrella into an inventory of 10 picnic tables and umbrellas.

Specializing in luxury picnics, Picnic Fam LA offers special event services for birthdays, tea parties, proposals, date nights, showers and more. Attention to detail and commitment to meeting clients’ specific needs has made Picnic Fam LA stand out in the event planning field.

Responding to the growing inquiries about weddings, Tata Gave proudly announces Picnic Fam LA’s expertise in beach weddings. In a bold move, she is venturing into a new project, T&T Events, to explore non-picnic style weddings and other events.

Tata Gave’s advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is this: “Believe in your dream and never give up.” His success story is not only a testament to his passion but also an inspiration for those who want to turn their dreams into reality.

For more information on Picnic Fam LA and T&T events, please visit www.picnicfamla.com and www.events-lux.com. Or contact Tata Gev at [email protected] or 818-747-0464.

About Picnic Fam LA:

Born out of a love for beautifully arranged picnics, our luxury event coordination service transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary memories. From intimate birthdays to romantic proposals, our meticulous attention to details sets us apart. Tata Gave believes, “In every moment, there is an opportunity to create something unforgettable.” Embrace the extraordinary with Picnic Fam LA.



