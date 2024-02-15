Local entrepreneurs improve businesses through master’s degree program

Business owners in Lynn are eager to apply the new skills gained through the master’s degree program to their local businesses.

The North Shore Latino Business Association (NSLBA), in partnership with Interize and the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, held a ceremony on Monday to honor recent Interize Streetwise MBA program graduates.

“We want to give everyone this opportunity,” said Francis Martinez, president and founder of the NSLBA. “We are here with open doors to welcome any student who really wants to do this course.”

The program is sponsored by Interrise and the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts. Interize works with businesses owned by people of color and businesses in less-affluent communities. The Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts empowers communities to overcome racial and social barriers to employment and economic development opportunities.

Darrell Byers, CEO of Interize, attended the ceremony at the NSLBA office in downtown Lynn. Seeing businesses grow and peer-to-peer networking is really gratifying, Byers said.

“An evening like tonight, it’s really emotional,” Byers said. “Some of these nights when you hear some of these stories, you literally have tears streaming down your face. They’re so powerful… When I started Interize, I knew it was powerful, but I didn’t realize how powerful it was.

He also said that Interize’s founders wanted to create generational wealth through such programs.

From left, Dr. Jose Perez, Rosa Feliz, Christian Gongora, Darrell Byers, Josue Velani, Rahsaan Hall, Tina Penn, Mayor Jared Nicholson, Felicia Moore and Francis Martinez.

“You are employing someone from the community. They can use it to pay rent, they can use it to buy their first home, they can use it to go back to school, they can get quality healthcare for the first time, you can really give back to the community. are building,” Byers said.

Rahsaan Hall, president and CEO of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, said businesses owned by people of color increase employment in their communities.

“Small businesses are some of the largest employers in the country, and when you think about how small businesses sometimes make employment decisions, it’s a function of proximity,” Hall said. “So if you’re a small business owner and a person of color who lives and works in a community of color, you’re more likely to hire people from your own community.”

Hall said the Streetwise program seeks to help business owners improve their business efficiency and give them insight and information about marketing, financing and customer management relationships.

“We’re trying to advance people who historically haven’t had it,” Hall said. “This is a deliberate act to make sure that there are pathways that are being cleared, that there are resources that are being distributed and efforts are being made to raise the profile of these small businesses. “

To qualify for the program, business owners must be in operation for at least three years, have annual revenues of at least $150,000, and also have more than one employee.

Martinez said the business owners in the program reflect the diversity of Lynn.

Felicia Moore is from Lynn and is the owner of Neighborhood Home Care on Union Street in Lynn. Moore, a nurse, has worked in health care for nearly 33 years and has been at Salem Hospital for 26 years. Moore outlined what he learned during the 13 sessions of the Streetwise MBA program.

“This program is very beneficial; I think this has been one of the most successful programs for me in terms of reaching out to the community and considering what I bring to the community… It’s helped me not only as a resident of Lynn but as a person in Lynn. It is empowering to be educated as a professional nurse as well.

Rosa Feliz is the owner of Punta Cana Multiservices, located in downtown Lynn, and operating since 2007. Feliz said he saw his business grow by about 35% while taking the class. Punta Cana Multiservices files income tax and immigration paperwork, sells houses and rental properties, and puts together vacation packages for its clients.

“It made me feel very proud of myself, especially after being in the business for so long,” Feliz said.

Josue Velani of Velani Development is another graduate. Welney is a Black real estate developer who said he had his eye on Lynn in an industry that doesn’t have much representation of people of color. He said that this program will prepare him and others like him.

Velani said, “The question is not just how do we attract more minorities, but how do we really support them to grow because we are starting from behind … that’s really the challenge, so these It’s good to have initiatives.” ,

Source: itemlive.com