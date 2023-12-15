The video features dessert food truck Sweet Bites N Ice, which will soon have a second location at the Maya Retail Center on California Avenue.

Stephanie Chavez said it was a trip to Europe that inspired her to open her business Sweet Bites N Ice.

“One of the things I saw were little stands of crepes and waffles, I remember thinking this would be a really cool experience to share with my parents,” he said.

In 2020, she teamed up with her parents to combine her European experience with her native Mexican flavors by opening a dessert food truck near White Lane serving crepes, waffles, churros, aguas frescas, and more.

While it’s been fun sharing her sweet treats with the rest of the community, it hasn’t come without a few bumps along the way.

“The barriers we faced moving forward, there were a lot of supply chain issues, we had a lot of difficulty finding supplies,” he said.

Chavez – like many small business owners – worked diligently, looking for ways to grow. He worked closely with the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield, which eventually brought him to the city’s entrepreneurship grant program.

These grants, ranging from $5,000 to $40,000, are designed to help business owners with money funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, which is put toward things like payroll, utilities, mortgage and rent, or expansion costs.

Since the program launched in June, the city has had more than 80 applicants and 33 local businesses have been approved $335,000.

During City Council on Wednesday, three more entrepreneurs received grants totaling $90,000, including Chavez, who was awarded $40,000, which she plans to use for expansion.

“We’re going to be opening our first brick and mortar location on California Avenue, where the Maya Retail Center is, so this is a big step for us,” he said.

While these funds will help Chavez realize his dream, he is also eager to see it go back into helping the local economic base.

“This grant will definitely go toward that, so we will create new employment opportunities at this new location and so we’re excited to be open,” he said.

The city will continue to provide these grants until the $1.5 million ARPA fund is exhausted. Small businesses can apply for grants after completing one of the city’s technical assistance trainings. Check here for more information.

Source: www.turnto23.com