Local entrepreneur sets fire to 'Dragon's Den' – Columbia Valley Pioneer

Local business owner Sue-Rose Reed was the talk of the Valley after appearing on the hit CBC show ‘Dragons’ Den’ last week.

Reed is best known as the founder of OneBerry Innovation Corp. in the Columbia Valley, which manufactures unique hands-free baby towels, as well as baby lotions, wash cloths and hand towels.

Read, an engineer by training and an entrepreneur by profession, came up with the idea for the hands-free baby towel a decade ago when she became a new mother.

As she explained to the Dragons in a segment that first aired live on the show’s website on Wednesday, Nov. 22, when her first child arrived, like many other new moms, she felt unprepared for the sudden and overwhelming responsibilities of parenthood. Wasn’t feeling.

Of course, Reed proved to be a great mother (she now has two daughters and a son). But there were a lot of inherent disappointments, small and large, along the way.

One of them was trying to wrap a baby in a towel after bathing it, when the baby was slippery and wet. Read how she was constantly finding herself using both hands to hold her baby, tucking the towel under her chin, between her teeth or hanging it haphazardly over her shoulder.

Surely, he thought, there must be a better way. But there was nothing like this in the market. So she created the first Oneberry bath towel, which takes care of the problem of holding the towel in place with a simple but surprisingly effective button-and-loop system that allows parents to easily tie it around their neck when picking up the towel. Provides convenience. baby and then take it off easily while laying the baby down.

Dragons’ Den has been running on CBC since 2006, and is based on a Japanese show that debuted five years before that. On the show, entrepreneurs pitch business and investment ideas to a group of ‘Dragons’ (high profile venture capitalists) hoping to get one or more Dragons to make a deal: the entrepreneurs usually seek financing and business. Offers a stake in his company in exchange for Rs. Advice from the Dragon.

Reed was offering 10 percent of OneBerry in exchange for $100,000 to help expand her business. She gives a quick demonstration to the dragons, with the help of an adorable baby named Aria. Read highlights that since OneBerry launched in 2016, it has made a total of $1.2 million in sales, including $300,000 last year. The company is on track for $400,000 in sales this year. Reid also emphasized its social mission, outlining its commitment to building a business in small-town Invermere and employing local mothers who require flexible working hours.

Despite the large and growing sales figures, Reed said they made a loss last year, noting that direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales account for only 30 percent of their total business.

“Invermere makes a lot of sense to do D2C,” he told Dragons. He said it costs him $22 to ship a bath towel to Ontario.

One by one, the four Dragons – Arlene Dickinson, Wes Hall, Mitchell Romano and Vincenzo Guzzo – refused to enter into a deal. Many of them state that they think OneBerry is a great business, but express doubts about whether it can be scaled to a level where it will generate the kind of returns they want to see as investors.

This leaves only one dragon – Manjeet Minhas.

“I like you. I really do. I like innovation. Because it’s innovation,” Minhas told Reed, later adding, “You just need to sell, sell, sell, sell. . .And I’m going to help you.

Minhas then offers Reed $100,000 for 20 percent of Vanberry.

Reed asked if she would consider $100,000 for 15 percent. Minhas rejected that counteroffer, so Reed then said, “Let’s do it,” accepting $100,000 for 20 percent.

The segment was filmed in Toronto in May and Reid has been sworn to secrecy ever since.

“This is a huge deal for my company,” Reed said. leading Last week, the day after this segment went live.

She is a huge fan of Dragons’ Den and had actually applied twice before to not be involved in the show. As it turns out, the third time’s the charm.

“It was very exciting (to be on the show),” Reed said.

Where did Aria come from? She is the daughter of a friend of the Dragons’ Den producer who hired Reed for the show.

“It’s a really big production, there’s about 50 to 100 people working on the show,” he explained.

Reed said that although the dragons look just as edgy in the show, they are actually “pretty cute” in person. They ask pointed questions, Reed explained, but most of his conversations with them end up on the cutting room floor, and only the most dramatic excerpts survive.

In total, he spent about 40 minutes presenting Vanberry to the Dragons, which was edited into an eight-minute segment.

However, ultimately, the deal could not be done even after filming was completed. This is what happens with Dragons’ Den, read explained. The deal made on the show isn’t 100 percent final, and both sides have a chance to do some homework after the fact. In the end, the timing wasn’t quite right for Minhas and Reid’s deal.

“So we (VanBerry) are still open to an investor,” Reed said, adding that even if the deal doesn’t come to fruition, he’s happy to be in Dragons’ Den and see what it’s like to be on a hit nationally televised show VanBerry. Can help.

Reed is also happy to help highlight the difficulties new moms face and draw some attention to women who juggle parenthood with entrepreneurship.

“If being an entrepreneur is a marathon, then building a business while raising kids is also an Ironman,” he said.

To learn more about Oneberry, visit oneberry.ca.

