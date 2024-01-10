Local entrepreneur Eli T. Mallad adds Miller Bar to his portfolio

In an exciting development for the local business community, Eli T. Mallad, a respected entrepreneur and Dearborn native, has recently acquired the iconic Miller Bar on Michigan Avenue. This beloved eatery, which has been in operation since 1941, has long been famous for its famous no-frills ground-round burgers served on waxed paper. Mallad, founder, chairman and CEO of various successful franchise brands including Massage Green Spa and Red Effect Infrared Fitness, expressed his commitment to maintaining Miller’s legacy.

“We are delighted to have this incredible opportunity to carry on the traditions of Miller Bar and its profound impact on the community,” Mallad said. “Customers can rest assured that they will continue to enjoy the same atmosphere and cherished traditions that the Miller family established. I am committed to preserving this remarkable legacy.”

The bar was put up for sale in the autumn of 2021 when previous owners Dennis and Mark Miller decided to retire. Sadly, Dennis Miller passed away in November 2022 at the age of 74. The sale included not only the building, the restaurant and its contents but also the valuable liquor license. Although the sale price has not been publicly disclosed, the initial asking price was reported at $4 million.

Mallad, known for his astute business acumen and successful franchises, brings a wealth of experience to his new venture. In addition to his existing portfolio of thriving brands, Mallad serves as CEO of Lefty’s Cheesesteak Franchising. His deep ties to Dearborn and his commitment to preserving the legacy of Miller Bar make him the ideal steward of this beloved establishment.

As Dearborn residents eagerly await the continuation of the iconic Miller’s Bar under its new ownership, the community can be assured that the traditions and heritage that have made it a local favorite for more than 80 years will be preserved to come. Will be preserved and celebrated for years.

