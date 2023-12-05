Local cannabis entrepreneur hopes to have the first Black woman-owned dispensary and lead others to follow

Brooklyn Park, Minn. – As Calandra Revering prepares to open her cannabis business, portraits of Martin Luther King Jr., Breonna Taylor and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Ellen Page are ready to hang on its walls.

All of these people, he said, represent the fight for justice — a principle that has guided his work as a criminal defense attorney and a motivator for starting his own business in the growing cannabis industry.

“I hope someone comes here and says, I can do this too,” Revering said in a recent interview.

The Good Zen opens in Brooklyn Park this weekend, fulfilling one of his dreams. But he hopes this space becomes more than just a store selling hemp-derived THC products. She wants to be a resource for other people and women of color looking to join an industry dominated by white men.

He said, “The people of Minnesota deserve it. We deserve to go into this area and build it the way the bill is intended. And that’s to build it for Minnesotans, by Minnesotans.”

Bill authors have said the main goal of legislation legalizing marijuana is to correct the wrongs of prohibition that have disproportionately impacted people of color. Under the new law greenlighting weed to users 21 and older, low-level cannabis offenses will automatically be expunged.

The state cannabis office will also consider “social equity” as a criteria when issuing business licenses. And some of the tax revenue will be reinvested as grants in communities most harmed by the old laws.

Nationwide, nearly 80% of cannabis business owners are men, according to a survey by MJBizDaily. A separate report from Leafly shows that Black people own only 2% of cannabis companies in an industry worth more than $18 billion.

Aware of those statistics, Revering started the Minnesota Association for Black Cannabis Professionals to be a resource for her community and help navigate the new industry in Minnesota, which has complex regulations.

He believes his legal expertise can help. And there’s a lot of interest in the group, he said.

“I think the bill is written so that cannabis can stay locally, but I think it’s lacking in how information is reaching minority communities,” he explained. “Because when I attend events, I don’t see people who look like me. So I hope to be a vehicle to provide that information.”

The legislation establishes a program designed to help farmers and entrepreneurs wishing to grow hemp plants understand the law and its regulations. There is another scheme with grants aimed at getting new businesses started faster.

Each of them directs the Office of Cannabis Management to take into account whether the program will serve a “social equity” applicant, such as someone convicted of a cannabis crime, veterans, Minnesotans from high-poverty areas, or “emerging Farmer”. ,

In an interview with WCCO in August, Angela Dawson, president of 40 Acre Co-op and the group The Great Rise, praised the legislature’s work to put social equity at the forefront of the new law, but was concerned about the delay. These programs are ongoing.

The Cannabis Office is still in its infancy.

“Our work is not done,” Dawson explained. “Even though there is a lot in the bill around equity, we still have a lot of work to do to ensure that equity gets to those who really need it.”

Eventually, when the Office of Cannabis Management is fully operational, Revering hopes to receive a license to operate a dispensary selling adult-use marijuana. She wants to create the first black, woman-owned store to sell the product.

Officials don’t expect any retail sales until early 2025, but as of August 1, Minnesotans can grow up to two pounds of marijuana in their home.

Caroline Cummings

Caroline Cummings is an Emmy-winning reporter who is passionate about covering politics, public policy and government. She is thrilled to join the WCCO team.

Source: www.cbsnews.com