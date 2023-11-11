Local businesses will offer discounts to military members on Veterans Day

Businesses in South Florida are honoring veterans and active military service members with discounts and free items on Veterans Day on Saturday and beyond. LEISURERapids Waterpark in Riviera Beach said it is honoring active and veteran U.S. military members with free admission at the waterpark on Saturdays with 50% off the admission price for up to four family members. Waterparks may present a valid military identification, veteran’s paired driver’s license, or DD214 card at the ticket booth to redeem the offer at the Rapids Waterpark. Restaurants and Grocery Stores Juno Beach Café is honoring current military and veterans with a free meal on Friday, November 10. For a free meal, bring a photo of yourself from when you were in the service so the photo can be put on the café’s Military Hero Wall. Hooters is offering veterans a free meal on Veterans Day. A military identification or other proof of service is required. The restaurant said veterans and all active duty soldiers can choose from a buffalo chicken sandwich, either a shrimp or chicken buffalo wrap, a cheeseburger, 10 boneless wings or a grilled chicken sandwich. This offer is valid. Individual and not valid with any other discount. The following are the participating Hooters restaurants: Lauderdale) 954-767-0014 Hooters of Fort Lauderdale (6345 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale) 954-928-0026 Hooters of Pembroke Pines (7990 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines) 954-962-6330 Hooters of Sunrise (3805 N. University Drive, Sunrise) 954-748-1000Hooters of Weston (2282 Weston Road, Weston) (954) 990-7047Miami-Dade CountyHooters of Coral Way (3301 Coral Way, Miami) 305-873-6166Hooters of Doral (8695 NW 13th Terrace, Miami, FL 33126) 305-593-5088 Hooters of Hialeah (680 W. 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012) 305-827-8000 Panera Bread locations in Palm Beach and Broward counties Free bagel to military service members and veterans on Veterans Day Saturday and will offer coffee. To participate, service members and veterans simply need to wear their military uniform or show their valid military identification or discharge papers at participating Panera Bread locations, Panera Bread said. Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas stores are honoring those who served in the U.S. military on Veterans Day Saturday, by offering an 11% discount to veterans and active service members. Customers with valid documentation – such as a military or veteran’s ID, can visit their local Winn-Dixie or Fresco y Mas on Saturdays to receive the discount. TRAVEL at Sea Margaritaville has a Heroes Pass for U.S. military members who are either active duty or veterans, along with police, firefighters, teachers and emergency medical services personnel. They have the opportunity to get unlimited cruises from Port of Palm Beach to the Bahamas for $299 per pass; Before taxes, fees and port charges, which must be paid at the time of booking. Margaritaville at Sea said the offer is valid from Nov. 2, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2024, and gives passholders and one guest unlimited, non-consecutive, sailings aboard Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. Click here for more information about Hero Pass. Get the latest news updates from the WPBF 25 News App. You can download it here.

Businesses in South Florida are honoring veterans and active military service members with discounts and free items on Veterans Day on Saturday and beyond.

Rest

Rapids Waterpark Riviera Beach says it is honoring active and veteran U.S. military members with free admission to the waterpark on Saturday, as well as a 50% off admission fee for up to four family members.

The waterpark has added a valid military identification, driver’s license with veteran’s note, or DD214 card can be presented at the ticket booth to redeem the offer at the Rapids Waterpark.

Restaurants and grocery stores

Juno Beach Cafe Current military and veterans are being honored with a free meal on Friday, November 10. For a free meal, bring a photo of yourself during the service so the photo can be placed on the café’s Military Hero Wall.

hooters Is offering a free meal to veterans on Veterans Day. A military identification or other proof of service is required.

The restaurant said veterans and all active duty soldiers can choose from a buffalo chicken sandwich, shrimp or chicken buffalo wrap, cheeseburger, 10 boneless wings or a grilled chicken sandwich.

This offer is valid per person and is not valid in conjunction with any other discounts. The following are the participating Hooters restaurants:

palm beach county

Hooters of Boca Raton (2240 ​​NW 19th Street, Suite 1101-A, Boca Raton) 561-391-8903

Broward County

Hooters at the Beach Place (17 S. Ft. Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Suite 305, Fort Lauderdale) 954-767-0014

Hooters of Fort Lauderdale (6345 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale) 954-928-0026

Hooters of Pembroke Pines (7990 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines) 954-962-6330

Hooters in Sunrise (3805 N. University Drive, Sunrise) 954-748-1000

Hooters of Weston (2282 Weston Road, Weston) (954) 990-7047

Miami-Dade County

Hooters at Coral Way (3301 Coral Way, Miami) 305-873-6166

Hooters of Doral (8695 NW 13th Terrace, Miami, FL 33126) 305-593-5088

Hooters of Hialeah (680 W. 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012) 305-827-8000

Panera Bread Locations in Palm Beach and Broward counties will offer free bagels and coffee to military service members and veterans on Veterans Day on Saturday.

Panera Bread said that to participate, service members and veterans simply need to wear their military uniform or show their valid military identification or discharge papers at participating Panera Bread locations.

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas The store is honoring those who served in the U.S. military on Veterans Day on Saturday by offering an 11% discount to veterans and active service members.

Customers with valid documentation – such as military or veteran ID, can visit their local Winn-Dixie or Fresco y Mas on Saturdays to receive the discount.

Travel

Margaritaville at Sea has a Heroes Pass for U.S. military members who are either active duty or veterans, as well as police, firefighters, teachers, and emergency medical services personnel. They have the opportunity to get unlimited cruises from Port of Palm Beach to the Bahamas for $299 per pass; Before taxes, fees and port expenses, which must be paid at the time of booking.

Margaritaville at Sea said the offer is valid from Nov. 2, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2024, and gives passholders and one guest unlimited, non-consecutive, sailing access to Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

Click here for more information about the Heroes Pass.

Source: www.wpbf.com