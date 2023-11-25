Nov. 25—Retail giants may dominate Black Friday sales, but the Saturday after Thanksgiving remains a day to focus on local, small businesses during the holiday shopping season.

“I think it’s important to have a vibrant small business community in any city, but especially here in Springfield,” said Matt Luther, owner of The Peanut Shoppe, located at 1576 E. Main St. in Springfield.

For businesses like the Peanut Shoppe, they have been staples in the community for years, so Small Business Saturday gives locals another reason to visit their favorite store.

“This store is a historic store in a lot of ways because it’s been around in Springfield for a long time, so people love to support it,” Luther said. “They have history and memories of the store as children with their parents and grandparents.”

Christopher Schutte, vice president of communications at the Greater Springfield Partnership, said shopping locally boosts the local economy and provides jobs for people in the community.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our country’s economy,” Schutte said.

According to the US Small Business Administration, nearly two out of three new jobs in America are in small businesses, which employ more than half of the country’s workforce.

“Shopping locally provides a local economic return of $68 for every $100 spent,” Schutte said. And local small businesses donate 250% more to local nonprofits and community causes than larger businesses. “, which creates a positive cycle of giving back locally.”

Small businesses in Springfield also support the city’s annual holiday events, which expose visitors to those local merchants.

Another local business owner said small businesses rely on this shopping time period to boost purchases in the new year.

“This is the biggest shopping season of the year,” said Kathleen Hotmer, owner of Pink Moon Goods in Dayton. “…It helps us survive during some of the slow months.”

Pink Moon Goods, located at 2027 E. Fifth St. in Dayton, sells home goods and paper products.

According to a consumer insights survey from American Express, American consumers shopping at independent retailers and restaurants will spend an estimated $17.9 billion on Small Business Saturday in 2022.

Local, small businesses help make a city vibrant, Hotmer said, so Small Business Saturday gives people an opportunity to show support for the shops that make an area unique.

Supporting small businesses also means supporting local residents, the Downtown Dayton Partnership said.

“These are just people who are following their passion and starting their own businesses – and a lot of people we know from our community who have started their own businesses – so it’s really an impact on the community.” It’s up to them to keep them going and push them forward and help them be stronger,” said Jessica Sands, marketing manager for the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

For some small businesses, Small Business Saturday is a way to introduce their shops to locals who might not know about them yet.

“I’ve only been open for six months, so I’m hoping this will help us get involved in the community as a place to shop,” said Ashley Wildermuth, owner of BA Bricks in Troy. BA Brix, located at 224 S. Lewis in Suite B in Troy. Located on Market St., sells a variety of LEGO products including new, wholesale items and second-hand items.

Wildermuth said, “We have everything from single pieces to mini figures, books and storage for your Lego. There are Lego products for non-Lego builders,” he said, adding that B.A. There are Lego for hobbyists. Bricks.

Shoppers can also support artists, like the Art Shop at the Oxford Community Arts Center, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Oxford Community Arts Centre, located at 10 S. “All of the artists in the shop are local artists who hand-make all the items in the shop,” said Heidi Schiller, executive director of the shop, located on College Avenue.

The art shop features more than 290 items made by Oxford-area artists, Schiller said. Those items include music, pottery, fiber art, watercolor art, jewelry and more.

“It’s a lot of different things where people can get some unique gifts for the holidays and feel good about what they’re buying,” Schiller said.

Small Business Saturday is also about creating unique experiences for people exploring the city in their area. Downtown Middletown Inc. wants local residents as well as regional visitors who don’t come downtown often to have a positive experience and want to come back, said Jeff Payne, executive director of Downtown Middletown Inc.

“That gives us an opportunity to help those businesses move forward, grow, things like that, plus the fact that most small businesses offer you a much more unique experience than franchises,” Payne said.

Kenzie Bruns, media coordinator for Downtown Middletown Inc., said Middletown is in its Very Merry Middletown season right now. This includes its Holiday Hoopla Ice Skating Rink and Light Up Middletown, which Bruns said is like a drive-thru light festival.

“On Small Business Saturday, our Santa Parade starts at 4 p.m. and there is shopping all day,” Bruns said. “Businesses have sent out their shopping specials downtown, and DMI will be handing out shopping guides throughout the day leading up to the Santa Parade.”

