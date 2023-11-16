Local business owners share concerns about downtown safety at public meeting with WPD

Wilmington Police Department and Wilmington Downtown, Inc. Host a public safety meeting with local business owners and residents to address concerns.

“If people are scared then work [downtown] Every day, how do you think the general public feels when they come here?” said Chap Wallace, business owner of 22 years in downtown Wilmington.

Wilmington Police Department and Wilmington Downtown, Inc. Hosted a meeting on Wednesday, November 15 to discuss public safety issues in the downtown area.

Other business owners and residents, including Wallace, expressed concerns.

“What’s ultimately going to happen is that business owners like me … will get tired of it and move out,” Wallace said, highlighting frustrations with violent crime and the encroachment of the homeless population on the city’s commercial property. “You’ll have vacant buildings … and then increased rents … which is going to exacerbate the problem.”

More: Wilmington man charged with attempted murder after shooting in city

The meeting was originally planned to address the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Wilmington Police Department and the City of Wilmington through local business owners.

The memorandum will allow the WPD Situational Tactics and Intelligence Nexus Group (STING) Center to have direct access to camera feeds and video footage obtained from cameras on private business properties.

Wilmington Police Department and Wilmington Downtown, Inc. Host a public safety meeting with local business owners and residents to address concerns.

Christina Haley, vice president of Wilmington Downtown, INC., a nonprofit that promotes economic development and business development in downtown Wilmington, said the signing of the memorandum will help reduce criminal activity in the area.

“This will let violent criminals know that there are people out there watching. This community that exists today is taking action and saying enough is enough, you will be watched,” Haley said.

Some members of the community shared their uneasiness.

“You have a part where you call the outer area [cameras]But then you go in and say you have access to real-time video for any evidence of criminal activity, or a facility to save video footage,” Joe Apkarian said in the words of the memorandum of understanding drafted by WPD. Referring to said.

“That’s a huge red flag to me,” said Apkarian, owner of Pour House and The Eagle’s Dare.

In response, WPD officials said business owners could be selective in their decisions by specifying which cameras the sting center could access.

In addition to the MOU, community members spoke openly about additional concerns, including issues such as the growing homeless population, shootings, teenagers loitering at night, and the perceived absence of adequate police presence and community policing in the city.

“I really, really think there has to be a higher conversation in terms of enforcement and interaction with the city population, whether it’s with business owners or with young people,” Apkarian said.

WPD officials said they are committed to listening to and understanding input from community members.

Wilmington City Council member Luke Waddell, who attended the meeting, said he understands the concerns shared by residents and business owners and will work together to help address and resolve these issues.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Downtown Wilmington business meets with police over safety issues

Source: www.bing.com