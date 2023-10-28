Local Arizona events bring farmers’ markets to the West Valley features

From the customers walking the booths to the workers behind them, farmers markets have a way to inspire a sense of community and empower local businesses.

Get Local Arizona Events is giving these farmers’ markets a place to shine, and the enthusiasm for helping these “vital” parts of the economy grow is real.

Christa said, “We hope that people will think about small businesses before they go to a chain store and support their local communities so that those tax dollars can go directly back into their town and then keep these small businesses afloat as well.” Could.” Esquibel, owner of Get Local Arizona Events. “It’s really important to keep supporting small business so we can all stick together and help each other.”

There are more than 20,000 farms in Arizona that produce products anywhere from dairy to vegetables, all looking for a way to get their homegrown products into the hands of eager customers.

Enter local Arizona events, which provide opportunities for these small and local businesses. The group hosts weekly farmers markets in Glendale, Peoria and Goodyear, featuring different businesses Wednesday through Sunday, except Fridays.

Esquibel feels this opportunity is beneficial to the community.

“There are certainly data that show that when you support a small business in your community, those tax dollars are more impactful directly on your community,” he said. “Plus, when you’re shopping at these small businesses, they pay attention to every single transaction.

“They count on every single dollar, and some of these big chain stores wouldn’t miss you if you were gone for a week. They might not care if you didn’t come to shop, but these small businesses certainly do.

He further explained that the direct and personal relationship between customers and farmers allows for more information to be shared on the exact specifics of the product purchased unlike typical large chain stores.

“Any detailed questions people have, as far as soil, pesticides, ingredients, hormones, antibiotics — those are all things you can’t ask in a store,” Esquibel said. “You can ask those questions directly to the person who is selling at the farmers market and get a story about why they started their business and why they practice what they do. Furthermore, the practices they put in place to provide the type of product they feel make them a niche product in the market. And it’s always cool to hear the story and why they do what they do.”

The overall financial benefit from farmers’ markets is huge in Esquibel’s eyes, but the community has been just as receptive to getting into the space.

“I think everyone who goes to a farmers market really appreciates the connection and that personal experience when they go shopping,” he said. “I think it’s really important. And sometimes when we get busy with our lives, it’s easy to forget that we need people and need to be around them, and we also need to be outside. And so, we get to do all that at once.”

Esquibel has helped create a platform for small businesses to shine and Get Local Arizona Events is on a mission to give the “little guys” the best chance to succeed.

“If (the community) can finish off even 10% of their grocery list at the market, it makes a huge difference,” he said. “If everyone in our community did this, every business would thrive. So, it’s important to remember that sometimes going to a farmers market and shopping on a busy morning may not be the most convenient, but it is.

“Once you get there, you realize what an amazing thing it is. And you’re able to walk in the sunshine and support small businesses while you drink your coffee, shop, and talk to the people who make your food. So, it’s really important to keep reminding people that it’s there.”

For more information about sourcing local Arizona and finding a farmers market nearest you, visit

getlocalarizonaevents.com.

Source: www.peoriatimes.com