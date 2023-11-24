Lobbying for loopholes: The fight over the Foundation Model in the EU AI Act

Big tech companies from the United States, European countries, well-connected European startups, and a former French minister are using their significant influence and political capital to push for drastic changes to European rules on Artificial Intelligence through extensive lobbying.

Connor Axiots, Communications at Control AI.

their goal? To remove the ‘foundation models’ – the most powerful, cutting-edge AI, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT – from the EU’s landmark AI Act. This well-organized and politically powerful coalition wants to impose regulation solely on application developers, who have the least control over these AIs.

The EU finds itself at risk of not only falling behind the US and UK, which have drawn up an executive order on AI and the world’s first AI safety summit, respectively, but also running in the wrong race altogether.

The EU AI Act was set to be the world’s first comprehensive AI law. Unless the ‘Big Three’ member states France, Germany and Italy decided that the part of the Act that seeks to regulate the most powerful and dangerous AI – the part that seeks to deal with the ‘Foundation Model’ – should not be fully Is out of the act.

The country is now calling on the Spanish Presidency for ‘mandatory self-regulation through a code of conduct’ for the Foundation model. This would put the responsibility not on the technology, but on the application of AI, which is not usually the case. This approach would instead place the burden on those with the least influence in the AI ​​ecosystem, application developers, while exempting those who create and control these powerful models: US Big Tech and their favored European startups.

Why the sudden change? France was, at one time, one of the most vocal proponents of the need to regulate basic models such as the large language model that forms the basis of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Now, French President Emmanuel Macron’s former digital economy minister, Cédric O, who is a co-founding member and shareholder of influential French startup Mistral, has been vocal against regulations that could ‘kill’ O’s company. His tone has changed.

Cédric O also co-founded En Marche with Macron. By 2022, as minister, he argued “We need more regulation” On tech companies. As he said at VivaTech 2021, France’s largest tech conference, Cédric wanted to rein in American big tech “oligogy” To “Protect the public interest”.

In 2022, at a technology conference in New York, O said that his position was: “We need more regulation. So if the price paid is a different framework in US and EU, I would go for that. By mid-2023, his tune suddenly changed, shortly after becoming a shareholder and part of the ‘founding team’ of Mistral, a new AI startup with unnatural political weight. Soon after, he began declaring in interviews: ‘EU’s AI Act could kill our company’. Around the same time, France also began advocating for a boycott of the foundation model.

Across the Atlantic, US Big Tech is lobbying the EU to weaken and remove the Foundation Model rules in the EU AI Act. Major players such as OpenAI, Microsoft and Google were placed in the ‘Top 5 Lobbyists’ as identified by the Corporate Europe Observatory. These tech giants are effectively seeking a legal environment that provides them unbridled freedom to develop and deploy these technologies without stringent oversight.

By exempting foundation models from the EU AI Act, the EU risks creating a regulatory blind spot where the most powerful and transformative AI technologies operate without adequate oversight. This approach is akin to addressing climate change by regulating vehicles while ignoring the activities of oil companies.

Last week, the European Commission presented its compromise on the French-led demands. It suggested regulation only for AI models that are trained on really large amounts of computation – so large that no model has even used that amount yet – because it is so large.

Compute refers to the computing power required to power large language models (LLMs) such as AI. This amount, 10^26 FLOPs, is much larger than the rumored 10^25 FLOPs on which current state-of-the-art models such as LLAMA-2 and GPT-4 are trained.

Analysis shows that the agreement includes a recent non-paper circulated by France, Germany and Italy. ‘The minimal provisions regarding foundation models or general purpose AI systems fall well below even the minimum standard set out in the recent US White House executive order.’ If the agreement is accepted, Europeans can at least live within a safe AI policy regime, because the foundation models are where the real threats from AI come from.

The EU has a unique opportunity to set global standards for AI regulation. However, this requires a commitment to comprehensive and equitable oversight that covers all aspects of AI development, especially the foundation model. The future of AI in Europe and globally depends on the ability of policymakers to resist undue influence and prioritize the long-term societal impacts of these technologies.

Source: www.euractiv.com