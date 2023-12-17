LNDX token surges a spectacular 190% on weekend trading

[PRESS RELEASE – Dubai, UAE, December 17th, 2023]

LNDX Finance, the agricultural DeFi protocol, launched its $LNDX governance token on Friday 15th December 2023 due to overwhelming demand on exchanges. Prices rose on Ethereum and Arbitrum on major exchanges including Gate.io, MEXC.com and Uniswap. The token reached a total trading volume of $5.5 million, According to this Uniswap stats,

The launch of the LNDX token is an important step for LandX, the culmination of its efforts to bridge the gap between traditional agricultural finance and sophisticated investors in DeFi. The LNDX token is the cornerstone of the LNDX ecosystem and holders are direct beneficiaries of the LNDX Foundation.

Platform Launch and Special Flash Sale

Following the success of the token launch, LandX is set to unveil its highly anticipated platform on December 19, 2023. The platform will launch with an exclusive flash sale of xTokens’ xBasket Index Fund, showcasing LandX’s innovative approach to digital assets. Investment.

xBasket – Real World Assets and Inflation Hedging

xBasket is an index token auto compounding yield from all four xTokens (xSoy, xWheat, xCorn, xRice). xTokens are uniquely designed as potentially inflation-protected digital assets, offering real yields derived from crop share agreements and agricultural land production. This innovative concept provides investors with solid, sustainable value and security while minimizing the erosion of purchasing power associated with stablecoins.

“By connecting farmers to fair, transparent financing from investors in DeFi markets we are increasing capital efficiency and bringing real-world assets on-chain” -LandX spokesperson.

LendX offerings, including LNDX tokens and xTokens, are not available to clients in the United States, consistent with our commitment to regulatory compliance and responsible global outreach.

About LandX

LandX is bridging the agriculture financing gap, providing farmers with upfront capital against their future harvest. Financing is secured by the underlying agricultural land, giving investors the opportunity to earn sustainable yields backed by tangible assets.

Contact

press relations

Landex Finance

[email protected]

