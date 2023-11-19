LMI shows that the transportation market is changing

Chart of the week: Logistics Managers Index – Transportation Capacity, Transportation Prices Sonar: LMI.TPCP, LMI.TPPR

When the Logistics Managers Index (LMI) transportation capacity component falls below the transportation price figure, capacity is relatively low. When the opposite is true, capacity is generally loose. There has been a trend toward another reversal over the past few months, which may suggest that the balance of supply and demand is closer than we thought in the transportation market.

The LMI has proven to be very accurate in describing domestic transportation market conditions over the past several years. In the generally soft 2019 market, the price index was below the capacity index. In June 2020, both components reversed and remained in strong opposition until March 2022.

LMI is a diffusion index based on a survey of over 300 supply chain professionals measuring various components of the transportation and logistics sector. Values ​​above 50 indicate expansion, while readings below 50 indicate contraction.

The most recent October reading for prices was 44.4, indicating that prices were shrinking but at a much slower pace than the 28 printed in April. The October capacity value was 56.7, significantly lower than the 71 in May.

As you can tell, over the past five years, there has been very little balance in transportation markets, moving from very tight to very loose. Much of this can be blamed on Covid. The 2017-18 market was also very tight but at the time it was considered a “black swan” type of environment.

The reality is that the economic stability (or stability depending on your perspective) of the post-2009 recession may be a real anomaly. Economically speaking, there are more questions than answers and this will keep companies on the sidelines and the potential for unregulated behavior higher – especially in shipping.

In last week’s Frytonomics, Zach Rogers, assistant professor of supply chain management at Colorado State University and contributor to LMI, talked about how shippers have returned to just-in-time patterns of shipping as demand remains uncertain and Storage costs have increased.

He also noted how the exit of Yellow has helped to accelerate the perception of a decline in available capacity and prices at higher levels. What is not clear is the scale at which this is happening.

Tender rejection rates, which measure the rate at which rate carriers decline or reject requests for truckload capacity from their customers, were also at a low in May and have trended higher since then — suggesting that out of the yellow The relationship between exits may be somewhat spurious.

Regardless of the argument, multiple data sources are painting the same picture. Capacity is decreasing, although still not enough to cause disruption. The big question is when freight market participants will feel some noticeable and more consistent service disruptions.

warnings are always a thing

Perhaps the most uncertain aspect of predicting changes in the freight market is the underlying economics. The advance release of Q3 GDP produced one of the most divergent values ​​in recent history in terms of economic sentiment.

The 4.9% quarterly growth figure seemed somewhat unbelievable in the context that this would generally be considered a value that is indicative of an economic boom. But Federal Reserve economists rejected the data and consumer confidence declined.

Consumer spending from which the figure is derived has risen sharply with credit card debt and the labor market showing signs of weakening as people have increasing difficulties finding employment as sustained claims hit their highest since late 2021. values ​​have been reached.

In the near future, if traditional seasonal conditions return, the difference between the two LMI figures in winter may change. January and February are the slowest months of the year for shipping. This will lead to a reduction in demand, causing the gap between the capacity limits to temporarily widen.

The gap between LMI capacity and price data has narrowed from 41 to 12 over the five-month period. The sheer momentum suggests we are closer to a market turnaround than we think, but the longest yard is always the last.

Source: www.freightwaves.com