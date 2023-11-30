Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to close another 45 branches

Lloyds Banking Group is closing another 45 branches across its network and the Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands amid an ongoing shift away from high street banking.

The group is closing 22 Halifax branches, 19 Lloyds branches and four in the Bank of Scotland business.

Lloyds stressed that all affected branch staff will be offered other roles in another branch or in a different part of the business, with no compulsory redundancies planned.

It comes just a week after NatWest Group said it planned to close another 19 branches, the majority of which will close early next year.

The latest closure brings the total number of high street branches closed across the sector so far this year to 623.

Lloyds is set to close a large number of branches in March and April next year, with some closing in August and some in November.

This means at least 276 branches will close across Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland this year and next.

The closure announcement will leave the group with 515 Lloyds Bank branches, 413 Halifax and 133 Bank of Scotland sites.

In recent years there has been a mass exodus of branches from the High Street.

Barclays branches have announced the largest number of closures this year, with the bank saying 185 of its sites are to close.

Lloyds is in second place with 131, followed by NatWest with 116, Halifax with 94, Virgin Money with 40, Bank of Scotland with 32, Ulster Bank with 10, TSB with nine, Royal Bank of Scotland with five. and has a nationwide branch.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “The way customers choose to bank with us has changed rapidly in recent years, and we now offer a wide range of choices for their everyday banking needs.

“This includes our mobile app, online and over the phone.

“Customers can also bank with us through the post office, at a banking hub, or by speaking to a community banker.”

