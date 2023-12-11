Liz Weston: Investing for Retirement – ​​Why You Might Want to Rethink That 403(b)

Like many other teachers, high school science teacher Robert Curtis of Dearborn, Michigan, thought he was doing the right thing by investing in his school district’s 403(b) retirement plan. Then federal regulators accused the company handling Curtis’s investments of fraud.

In July 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission said that Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company had misled investors – mostly public school employees – about what their investments were worth. According to the SEC, Equitable often released quarterly statements showing fees as $0, when in fact the expenses were much higher. Equitable agreed to pay a $50 million civil penalty to harmed investors.

After hearing about the penalty, Curtis learned that his retirement investments were costing him two to three times more than a typical 401(k) investor. It would cost even more to withdraw his money: The investments, known as variable annuities, had a surrender charge of 5% to 6%.

“I felt very let down,” says Curtis. “If I had known earlier, I would have never put my money there in the first place.”

Not all retirement plans are created equal

Like 401(k)s, 403(b)s are employer-provided retirement plans that allow workers to make pretax contributions through payroll deductions. But 401(k)s are typically offered by private sector employers, while 403(b)s are sponsored by schools, universities, religious organizations, and some other charities. The types of 403(b)s available to public school employees often have less value than private-sector 401(k)s, says Dan Otter, a former schoolteacher and co-founder of 403Bwise, a nonprofit education and advocacy site. There is consumer protection.

Employers that offer 401(k)s are held to a fiduciary standard, which means they must act in the best interests of their employees. As a result, 401(k)s generally offer a diverse mix of investments at a reasonable cost. Employers typically choose a single investment company, known as the custodian, to manage the plan and keep records.

Otter says fiduciary rules generally do not apply to public school 403(b) plans. He says school districts can contract with dozens of companies to offer retirement investments, while refusing to provide any guidance or advice to employees. That’s when insurance companies that make expensive investments, including variable annuities and high-cost mutual funds, step in.

“Guess who’s emailing teachers? Guess who’s going into school districts and offering free lunches? “High-cost companies are doing this,” explains Otter.

And costs make a huge difference to how much an investor is able to accumulate. For example, someone who contributes $500 per month and pays a 1% annual fee could earn nearly $1 million after 40 years, assuming a 7% average annual return. An investor who pays 2% in annual fees could end up with $230,000 less.

Often, a lower cost option is available

Otter’s site evaluates public school 403(b) plans, rating each vendor according to the Stoplight system: green for low-cost investment providers, yellow for those who have a low-cost option and high Red to avoid costly providers.

In addition, the site offers a complete list of letter grades and 403(b) plan vendors for more than 4,800 school districts representing nearly half the nation’s public school teachers, Otter says. Employees in these districts can use the site to check their plans and find low-cost investment options. Otter says people in other districts should request a list of vendors from their school district and look for green-rated providers. If one is not available, a low-cost option offered by a yellow-rated provider may be the next best option.

The site, and its associated Facebook group, provide step-by-step instructions for how to transfer money from one option to another.

making the best of bad choices

Unfortunately, Otter says, there are still some 403(b)s that contain nothing but high-cost investments. In that case, employees may consider funding the Roth IRA themselves instead. Contributions are not tax-deductible, but withdrawals in retirement are tax-free. Another option could be 457 plan. Otter says these tax-deferred accounts are often offered to government employees and may have more oversight and better investment options.

Employees can also lobby their districts to add better options — something that Curtis did successfully late last year.

However, transferring his $90,000 nest egg came at a painful price: Curtis says he paid more than $4,500 in surrender fees. Curtiss had the option to transfer the money more slowly, waiting for the surrender charges to be eliminated, but he chose to “rip off the Band-Aid” rather than face years of paying Equitable’s high fees.

Curtis says he received a check for his share of the justified fine. It was worth $33.93.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by personal finance site NerdWallet. The content is for educational and informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. Liz Weston is a columnist at NerdWallet, a certified financial planner, and the author of “Your Credit Score.” Email: [email protected]. Twitter: @lizweston.

NerdWallet’s Liz Weston, The Associated Press

