Liz Weston: Confusion about retirement fund minimum distributions can lead to costly mistakes

Dear Liz: When my wife turned 59.5, we began taking required minimum distributions for all of her retirement funds.

During the process, the investment company representative said that as long as she was working and contributing to her 401(k) and 403(b) at work, she was not required to take RMDs for those accounts. With all the recent changes to those types of accounts, is this still the case, or has the law changed?

Answer: There has never been a minimum distribution requirement at age 59½ from any retirement fund. This is the age when people no longer have to pay penalties for using their retirement funds, nor the age when they have to start withdrawing money.

The current age at which retired minimum distributions must begin is 73, and increases to 75 for those born in 1960 and later. If your wife is still working at the time, she can withdraw RMDs from retirement plans sponsored by her current employer. Other retirement accounts, such as IRAs and 401(k)s or 403(b)s from a previous employer, will still require RMDs. The other RMD exception is for Roth accounts, which do not have RMDs for the account owner.

Generally you want the money to stay in tax-deferred retirement accounts for as long as possible. Unnecessary distributions only increase your tax bill and may reduce the amount you can live on later in life.

If your wife has already taken a distribution, she has 60 days to roll it over to an IRA and avoid taxation.

Tax law can be confusing and mistakes can be costly. Please use this experience to hire a good tax pro who can answer your questions and ensure you don’t make any more potentially costly missteps.

Liz Weston, certified financial planner, is a personal finance columnist NerdWallet. Questions can be sent to him at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604 or by using the “Contact” form. Asklizweston.com.

Source: www.oregonlive.com