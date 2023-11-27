See if any of these sound familiar:

● You can’t find an easy way to cancel an unwanted subscription, so you let it continue for another month – telling yourself you’ll try again later.

● You feel rushed into making an online purchase that you regret, but there is no option to undo the transaction or ask for a refund.

● You want to read an article or make an online purchase at a store, but are bombarded with pop-up requests for your data. There’s no easy option to say no, so you click “Allow” to get the annoying pop-up out of the way.

These are just some examples of “dark patterns” – intentionally deceptive designs that companies use to trick people into making choices that are not in the best interests of consumers.

Dark patterns may seem like a feature of sketchy websites, but these manipulation practices are a common way mainstream companies trick people into sacrificing their privacy or paying for things they don’t really want. Are.

Buttons that allow sites to collect and sell your data may be prominent, while opt-out buttons are obscured. Retail sites may use countdown timers to indicate that a deal is about to expire, when in fact there is no deadline. Or you may see a fake low-stock warning – “Hurry, limited quantities left” – that pressures you to buy.

Making something easy to buy but difficult to cancel is another common goal of the dark pattern.

You’ve probably encountered Roach Motel and Iliad.

The Federal Trade Commission released a report last year on the rise of dark patterns and has since taken action against several companies, including online retailer Amazon and Epic Games, which makes the Fortnite video game.

In March, Epic Games was ordered to pay $245 million to settle allegations that it tricked users into making unwanted purchases, allowed children to make unauthorized charges and Refund options were intentionally made difficult to find.

Then in June, the FTC filed a complaint alleging that Amazon tricked people into signing up for an Amazon Prime membership and then created a “labyrinthine” cancellation process. “Appropriately, Amazon named that process ‘Iliad,’ which refers to Homer’s epic about the long, arduous Trojan War,” the complaint says. (Subscriptions that are easy to sign up for and hard to cancel are known as “roach motels,” according to Deceptive Patterns, a site that tracks dark patterns.)

Meanwhile, the state attorneys general of Indiana, Texas, Washington state and Washington, DC sued Google, accusing the company of using dark patterns to gain access to consumers’ location data.

The regulators’ actions send a clear signal to companies that they need to clean up their acts, says Alexis Hancock, director of engineering in the public interest technology team at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for digital civil liberties, including privacy. .

But signals may not be enough. These practices are so common that federal laws specifically banning dark patterns may be needed to protect consumer pocketbooks and privacy, says Matt Schwartz, policy analyst for technology and privacy at Consumer Reports.

“People deserve more legal protection against this type of behavior, because it’s clear the industry is not going to self-regulate,” says Schwartz.

What can you do to fight back?

Schwartz says the burden should not be placed on consumers to stop companies from fraudulently collecting their data and money. But there are some ways consumers can fight back:

slow down. Hancock says dark patterns often depend on our tendency to move too fast when navigating the web. We need to slow down long enough to read the options on the pop-up and understand what pressing the button actually does. Simply being more aware of dark patterns can help you recognize them and reduce their effectiveness.

Do not sign up or make a purchase without knowing how to cancel. Read the site’s refund policies before purchasing. In the case of subscriptions, the FTC recommends checking the cancellation process before signing up and advises, “If it’s not clear to you how to cancel, walk away.”

to wave. Document the dark patterns you find by taking screenshots. You can send them to the Dark Patterns Tip Line maintained by Consumer Reports, and complain to the FTC or your state Attorney General’s office. Hancock suggests considering not doing business with sites that use dark patterns – and letting them know why you’re walking away via feedback forms on their sites and social media.

“Shout about it,” Hancock advises. “Just keep calling them.”

,

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Liz Weston is a columnist at NerdWallet, a certified financial planner, and author of “Your Credit Score.” Email: [email protected]. Twitter: @lizweston.

Related Links:

NerdWallet: You can tweak your tech settings to protect your privacy https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-tweak-tech-settings-to-protect-privacy

Dark Patterns Tip Line https://darkpatternstipline.org/

NerdWallet’s Liz Weston, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com