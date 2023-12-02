Liz Truss claims Palestine supporters are ‘being allowed to march in support of terrorists’

Liz Truss has claimed people are being “allowed” to demonstrate “in favor of terrorists” as more pro-Palestine marches take place across the UK on Saturday.

In an extraordinary interview with right-wing broadcaster Fox News, the former prime minister also claimed that “trans extremists and environmental extremists” would support authoritarian rule rather than an “Anglo-American” lifestyle.

His interview came as the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has arranged a nationwide “day of action” to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Fighting has resumed between Tel Aviv and Palestinian military groups after a week-long ceasefire allowed the release of hostages in Gaza, as well as Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

More civilian casualties are feared after Israel on Friday dropped leaflets warning residents to leave the southern part of the Strip, where two million people – almost the entire Gazan population – live.

There have been regular protests in support of Palestinians in Britain since the bloodshed began in the conflict, which began with Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on October 7. The protests divided opinion within the government, with sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman describing them as “hate marches”, while former cabinet colleagues such as Justice Secretary Alex Chalk publicly distanced themselves from her comments. .

But former prime minister Ms Truss, who is visiting the US this week with Conservative Friends of Ukraine, claimed the protests showed that the “woke left” would “be more likely to support authoritarian regimes” than the West.

Speaking to right-wing US broadcaster Fox News in Washington DC, the Conservative MP said: “On the streets of London, I see people demonstrating in support of terrorists, and that is being allowed to happen.

“And you’ve got trans extremists, environmental extremists, anti-capitalists, degenerates.

“They’re about saying, ‘The way we live our lives in Britain or America is not the right way to live our lives.

“In fact, we would prefer to support terrorists, we would prefer to support authoritarian regimes.”

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman branded the protests a “hate march” before being dismissed by the Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak, who succeeded Ms Truss after her disastrous mini-budget results that saw her become Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, is reportedly expected to ban marches and those glorifying terrorism. They are considering tightening the law to make prosecution easier.

More than 80 people have been charged over alleged hate crimes and violence linked to pro-Palestinian protests in Britain since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The march has caused controversy over participants chanting the phrase “from the river to the sea”, which critics claim is anti-Semitic, while some attendees have been accused of showing support for Hamas. .

The extremist organization is banned as a terrorist group in Britain and support for it is banned.

Former No 10 incumbent Ms Truss said anti-Western sentiment was “not the view of the vast majority” of Britons and that her constituents in south west Norfolk were “disappointed” that such ideology “is not being taken up sufficiently by the Conservatives”.

“That’s why we really need conservative leadership to stand up to the left, to show strength in the face of aggressors abroad, so that we can revive the values ​​that the majority of our society is desperate for,” he said.

“They believe in family, they believe in freedom, they believe in Anglo-American values.

“The problem is that most of the public debate is now dominated by the woke left.

“You can see it here in Washington DC, you can see it in London, you can see it all over Europe.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters are expected to gather across the UK, with the PSC arranging ceasefire rallies and vigils in places such as London, Cardiff, Hull and Coventry.

Israel pursued Hamas targets and bombed targets in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday following a resumption of violence.

Most Gazans are in the area after Israel urged people to relocate there at the start of the war, a move that left three-quarters of the population displaced and facing widespread shortages of food, water and other supplies.

The move signals that Israel Defense Forces are planning to step up their ground offensive, with Palestinians being urged to move out of the south.

Unable to get to the battlefields of northern Gaza or neighboring Egypt, their only solution is to move around within the 85-square-mile zone.

Lord Ricketts, who served as Britain’s first national security adviser, said Israel risked “massive civilian casualties” if it fought Hamas in southern Gaza.

The colleague told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “His dilemma is increasing.

“He ordered one million people from the North to move to the South.

“Now there are two million people there, many of them displaced, many of them living in the open.

“They cannot use the same type of armored attack that they did in the North without massive civilian casualties.”

He said that Tel Aviv’s plan to destroy Hamas “seems impossible to me” due to the political and social nature of the organization.

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com