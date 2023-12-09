Liz Cheney was ‘glad’ when she was kicked out of the 2020 White House holiday party after Trump demanded she provide proof of his election claims.

Following the 2020 election, Liz Cheney called on Trump to respect the integrity of US elections.

He also asked Trump for evidence of voter fraud, which he claimed led to his election defeat.

As a result, Cheney wrote in her new book that her invitation to the White House holiday party was rescinded.

Just days after the 2020 election, then-Rep. Liz Cheney had become concerned with then-President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud and his rejection of the results in numerous swing states.

Their concerns reached the point where they issued a statement later in November, calling on the then-President to provide any evidence of election fraud and, if he was not able to do so, to question the integrity of the US election system. pay respect.

And according to Cheney’s new book, “Oath and Honor,” she was left off the invite list to the White House holiday party after releasing her statement. But she wrote that she had not planned to attend any high-profile functions.

He wrote, “A few days after I released my statement on November 20 calling on Trump to produce evidence of fraud and respect the sanctity of our elections, my Chief of Staff Cara Ahern received a call from a White House staffer ” “They informed them that I was off the guest list for the White House congressional holiday party.”

She added, “Invitations to these parties are highly coveted by most members of Congress, but I had not gone to one at any time during my last years in Congress, and I did not plan to attend one.” “I was flattered that whoever instructed me to cancel the invitation thought I would see it as a punishment.”

Cheney, who was chair of the House Republican Conference at the time, began informing some of her most ardent Trump supporter constituents in Wyoming that the then-president’s election claims were not based on solid evidence and that Joe Biden had won. . Presidency.

But his warnings about Trump as an activist lawmaker peaked after the Capitol riot. After voting to impeach Trump for his role in incitement of insurrection on January 6, 2021, she remains his most forceful critic in the GOP leadership and He was ultimately removed from his leadership role By the big conference that year.

He later served as vice chair on the House committee on January 6 and continued to warn against Trump’s renomination as the GOP standard-bearer in 2024, arguing that he would be critical of democratic principles if he were to return. Shall not retain or leave office after the second term. the White House.

Business Insider contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment.

