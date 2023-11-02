Living in my truck is helping me make six figures for the first time. It's not for the faint of heart, but I visited 30 states this year.

Rachel Harris, 22, lived in a Jeep with her dog Fado for a year before upgrading her rig in 2023.

Harris said living on the road is beneficial but it’s tough when it comes to showering and getting sick.

She’s made sacrifices like dating an ex, but she loves her non-traditional, nomadic life.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

As noted, this essay is based on a conversation I had with 22-year-old Rachel Harris about her trip across America in her camper truck. She shares her experience on social media, where she has over 500,000 followers across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

I started traveling at a very young age because of my elder sister. We’ve been on amazing adventures together, and he’s inspired me to be brave and seek the unknown.

In high school, I worked two jobs and saved up all my money to travel with him over the summer. We’d go to places like Puerto Rico, rent a car and camp.

So quickly, I learned how to travel cheap.

Harris (left) and her sister (right). Courtesy of Rachel Harris.

After graduating from college in 2021, I had no money. I didn’t have any trouble finding a job either. My friend left his couch in Colorado until I got back on my feet.

For months, I worked as a waitress to save money so I could afford to be on the road full time. When I had enough cash, I moved out and lived in my car with my dog. After living with the car for over a year, I finally bought my dream rig.

Harris and Fado Hike. Courtesy of Rachel Harris.

Over the past few years, I have had some truly amazing experiences and discovered many beautiful places. This year, my pup and I traveled from the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico, to Alaska.

Time to be outside and explore has become the foundation of my career as a photographer and content creator. I’m now a freelancer and making six figures a year. Without living in my car, I would never have been in the position I am in now.

Living in a car is not for the faint of heart

Living in the Jeep Renegade with my 60-pound dog definitely wasn’t ideal, but I made it work.

The SUV had five seats and I would fold them into a bed. On top of my jeep, there was a big box filled with all my things. Inside the car, I had a cooler for food and a camping stove. I also had a portable shower to take showers and a gym membership. I and my dog ​​were badly crushed there.

To afford gas and food, I did random freelance work and sold my artwork. I basically did everything I could just to get by. It was the only way I could make a living on the street.

Harris’s Jeep Renegade. Courtesy of Rachel Harris.

After saving money, I bought a $1,700 camper in January 2023. The vehicle was in very poor condition but at that time it was the only thing I could buy. Unfortunately, it was destroyed in a hurricane in Mexico.

In June, I got a job as a social-media manager at a marketing company. When I was promoted to Director, I was finally in a financial position to get my own truck and camper. Now I have all the comforts.

Rachel Harris’ camper truck. Courtesy of Rachel Harris.

The camper has a full electrical system with solar power. It also has a crate, freezer, sink, heater, and under-the-bed storage for my clothes. It is built for off-roading, which was my biggest goal. I wanted a truck camper instead of a van because it was important to have a vehicle that was capable of going to remote locations.

I’ve made a lot of sacrifices but they’ve been worth it

This year, I am moving forward a lot. I don’t know how many states I’ve been to, but I think at least 30. So, there’s been a lot of driving. I don’t keep track of how much I spend on gas, but it’s definitely a big part of my monthly expenses.

Living in a vehicle is definitely not easy. Everyday tasks become a chore. You have to find a place to take a shower. If you have mechanical problems, you’re basically homeless. And if you’re sick, being in your vehicle is no fun.

I don’t get lonely on the road because I love traveling with my dog. Fado is highly active and loves being outside and going on adventures.

I’m also very close to my mom and sister and have some amazing friends. The nomad community is really strong, so I meet up with friends often. I definitely couldn’t live this life without a solid community.

Harris (front) and her sister are kayaking. Courtesy of Rachel Harris.

I’ve had some scary experiences while traveling, but never anything too bad. The way I see it, women face the most danger in their everyday lives. People they meet at school or work pose a greater risk.

A guy followed me in a truck in Oregon. For weeks I couldn’t get over the realization that he had planted a tracker on my car. That was probably the worst experience.

Harris and Fado. Courtesy of Rachel Harris.

I’ve definitely missed some life events because of my traveling, but I’m okay with that.

My dating life is pretty much non-existent, but I’m okay with that. It’s not something I’m following. If I’m going to meet my person, they will come into my life naturally.

I have established my career as a travel blogger

After a year of living in my car, my content creation really took off. I produce a lot of videos on Instagram and TikTok. I also post videos on Facebook and YouTube.

Most of my money comes from Instagram and TikTok sponsorships. I usually make $4,000 per post on Instagram. In total, I make about $10,000 per month. It’s not all from social media, because I still work for a marketing agency – I’d say a third of my income comes from the marketing agency.

Harris in sweets. Courtesy of Rachel Harris.

I think one of the biggest misconceptions about travel bloggers is that their lives are financed by daddy’s money or a trust fund. It’s extremely disappointing because I’ve worked really hard to get to where I am.

I definitely work a lot but it’s flexible. During the day I go out on adventures or watch movies and then at night, I usually work on the computer – that’s when I do most of my emails for the marketing company. I work 40 hours a week.

Harris at sunset. Courtesy of Rachel Harris.

This was the first time this year that I did not break down.

Now that I’m more settled, I can buy nicer things. I like to buy organic food. I can eat out when I’m in a city or get a hotel room when I’m sick – these are little things I would never have been able to afford before.

The way I live currently is the best quality of my life because I am always outside. I love not being in society, exploring the world and enjoying a peaceful life with my dog.

I definitely see me finding some kind of home base in a few years, but I’ll still continue to travel. But for now, I see myself living on the road.

Source: www.businessinsider.com