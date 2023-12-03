Liverpool show title credentials as Trent Alexander-Arnold inspires comeback win over Fulham

Trent Alexander-Arnold (centre) celebrates scoring Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-3 win over Fulham at Anfield (Liverpool FC/Getty)

Sunday’s encounter was a spectacle no one expected, as Liverpool won seven from seven home Premier League games in a season of rapid change at Anfield – and with matches of equally rapid change.

Not only was the intensity ramped up to the maximum, the quality of Liverpool’s goals filled Anfield with joy, as they gave up an early lead and eventually came from behind to beat Fulham 4–3.

There are few players, past or present, whose status is more the subject of debate than Trent Alexander-Arnold. Jurgen Klopp clearly can’t decide which camp he sits in. While he agrees with the argument that such passing range can be wasted at full-back, he also remembers the damage caused by Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson flying down the wing to the Reds in 2019. Campaign to win 20 titles.

As a compromise, giving Alexander-Arnold this mixed role drew more battle lines. Detractors point to the gaps that the advancing metronome leaves when flowing in – something that Fulham certainly benefited from. But one thing is beyond any doubt – no matter what he does, no matter what system he plays in and no matter what cover he arranges defensively, Klopp will have to get the 25-year-old into situations where he can Can affect games.

We know he can create chances like few defenders in the history of the game, but his match-winning contribution in this Anfield thriller to give Liverpool’s title further credibility brought Alexander-Arnold’s status further into question. The angle has been added. – He can score goals, even important goals.

For the first time in his Liverpool career, Alexander-Arnold thought he had found the net with his direct free kick after 20 minutes in consecutive league matches. On first viewing, it was a real work of art, going under and inside the crossbar. The only blemish on the masterpiece is a small deflection off Bernd Leno on the way to the net, which diminishes its value somewhat.

The mission was accomplished in less than four minutes as another Liverpool academy graduate scored in front of the Kop, albeit with Harry Wilson doing so in Fulham colours. A proud day for his family, of course, was ruined by the fact that they didn’t celebrate.

Alexis McAllister (left) puts Liverpool 2-1 ahead from range (PA)

Alexander-Arnold could have done anything, another player being deployed in a fluid role, Alexis McAllister, could have done better, as he had a first-time effort from 27 yards which took the ball into the top corner. There were enough slices to go. – His first and second picture-perfect Anfield goals for the club.

Down at the other end of the beauty scale, Fulham equalized again in first-half stoppage-time; Kenny Tete bundled the ball under a flailing Caoimhin Kelleher in his first start since mid-September. The Republic of Ireland stopper, filling in for the injured Alisson, did not concede any goals.

Klopp was quite philosophical in his pre-match program notes, emphasizing that “sometimes the most difficult steps are also the most helpful”. This was a true test of Liverpool’s character. Two wonder goals, had Alisson been fit they might have been 2-0 up at the break and on cruise control. The quality of the attacks deserved such an award.

But Fulham could benefit from their position of unwanted parity in the competition. All the desperate strikes seemed to push Liverpool’s buttons. A new hairstyle didn’t change Darwin Nunez’s fortunes as he fired an effort against the crossbar early in the second half before wasting another perfect Mohamed Salah pick-out in typically slapstick style.

This latest challenge seemed beyond the hosts after Bobby DeCordova-Reid put Fulham ahead on the end of Tom Cairney’s precise cross 10 minutes from time, with Salah’s incredible miss from two yards out He had to wait for that 200th goal of Liverpool.

Wataru Endo walks away after his last equalizer (Liverpool FC/Getty)

However, the Reds, especially at home, make a mockery of any test presented to them. There was only going to be one winner, after Wataru Endo’s brilliant leveler three minutes from time.

The fact it was Trent, with another clean strike on the ball, made the recovery a little sweeter. Their Sunday struggles were soon forgotten, the hometown hero sprinting into the corner with arms outstretched over his men, Klopp beating his chest in front of the Kop at the final whistle.

A proud home record – one defeat in 104 home matches in front of fans since April 2017 – was extended by a scupper in front of the Kop. Forget about any defensive weaknesses, Alexander-Arnold has added goals to his bow, and that shouldn’t be underestimated.

