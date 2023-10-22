Liverpool city region aims to inspire a generation of video game creators

Liverpool city region has launched a new initiative which it hopes will “pave the way for the next generation of video game creators”.

The authority said Mayor Steve Rotheram’s GameChangers Studio would combine the “creative power”, “expertise of education providers” and “career education guidance” to create “new learning pathways, partnerships, funding opportunities and ways of working” across the region. “Will develop. ,

Mr Rotheram said it would “support the next generation of video game creators [and] Nurture their imagination and new ideas”.

He said it would also allow the region to “take one of our fastest growing industries to the next level”.

For Owen Leeper, that commitment can’t come soon enough.

Owen Leeper said that at school he “didn’t get any indication or idea” that game production was “a viable career”.

The 22-year-old is studying a degree in game design and art at City of Liverpool College.

He told BBC Politics North West that he got to that point on his own, because at school he “didn’t get any indication or idea that this was a viable career”.

Mr Leeper said: “I only found out about it when I graduated high school and so… I was pretty ignorant on it.”

Fellow student Daz Blundell said he had a similar experience.

“It would have helped a lot if there were primary schools, secondary schools [were] Giving the kind of knowledge that colleges and universities are giving,” the 20-year-old said.

Daz Blundell said that schools “provide the kind of knowledge” that will help in higher education.

Concerns about the skills shortage in the emerging industry have led industry leaders to seek help.

Avalanche Studio Group is an international developer and publisher. It has a studio in Liverpool with similar sites in Sweden and the United States.

The firm’s location manager Alison Lacey is co-chair of the region-wide initiative.

He said GameChangers was founded after “a group of developers [came] With similar challenges around skills”.

He said initiatives to introduce knowledge of gaming production at an early age could help address that problem by introducing “fundamental coding skills” at the primary level.

Co-chairs Jamie Brayshaw and Alison Lacey said the initiative could help address skills shortages locally

His company has already pledged to work with local talent at a young age, such as fellow developers D3T, Lucid Games, Ripstone, Scenegraph Studios, Skyhook Games, Universally Speaking, Firesprite and Wushu Studios, as well as educational luminaries such as Next Gen. And there are also charity institutions. Kaushal and LFC Foundation.

GameChangers co-chairman Jamie Brayshaw is also head of marketing and partnerships at Ripstone.

He said “recruiting people with the right skills” has been a challenge and “a key part of that is opportunities for people to learn the right skills at school”.

She said it would be incredibly useful to be able to “add digital skills from school into the mix” and give careers advisers the chance to give “brilliant advice”.

Scott O’Leary is hopeful that this initiative will be successful and that he will have a future in the gaming industry

The Liverpool City Region Careers Hub is leading the delivery of Gamechangers.

Michelle Dow, managing director of All About STEM, said the collaboration was “certainly vital” to the success of the initiative.

He said his organisation, which works with the business and education sectors to deliver targeted projects for young people, was vital “jam in the sandwich”.

“We are translators between schools and the industry to ensure that messages about the games industry are translated into the right language for teachers, youth and parents,” he said.

Scott O’Leary, 18, at City of Liverpool College, hopes the project will be successful and that his future will be in the gaming industry.

“There are a lot of companies in Liverpool and it’s an expanding business, so there are more companies coming in,” he said.

