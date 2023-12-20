Livent stockholders vote to approve the transaction

Allchem ​​Limited

BRISBANE, Australia, December 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allchem ​​Limited (ASX and TSX: AK, “Allchem“) refers to the proposed merger of equals between Allkem and Livent Corporation (“Livent,Exchange,

Further to Allkem’s announcement on 19 December 2023 that a requisite majority of Allkem shareholders have voted in favor of the proposed scheme of arrangement (“Plan“), Allkem is pleased to announce that Livent stockholders have now approved the Transaction Agreement and the adoption of the transactions contemplated hereby.

Approval by Livent stockholders constitutes an important condition for the implementation of the transaction.

As Allkem announced on 14 December 2023, a second court hearing to approve the plan is scheduled to take place today (Wednesday, 20 December 2023) at 2:15 pm (AWST). Allkem shareholders should refer to Allkem’s ASX announcement “Allkem shareholders vote in favor of merger with Livent” on 19 December 2023 for further information on key upcoming dates.

This release was authorized by the Board of Directors of Allkem Limited.

