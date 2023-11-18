LIVE UPDATES: SpaceX Starship rocket lost in second test flight

SpaceX’s Starship launches for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on Saturday, November 18. (Eric Gay/AP)

SpaceX did not complete the entire mission and both the Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster exploded over the ocean.

But there were some big highlights for SpaceX.

The rocket made it much further in its flight profile than the first flight attempt in April, when Starship began to drop tail-over-head about four minutes into liftoff. Starship never separated from the Super Heavy booster during that test.

This time, however, SpaceX achieved that milestone: About two and a half minutes into flight, Starship fired up its engines and successfully separated using a brand-new method called “hot staging.”

This was a significant moment for SpaceX, as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had said in October that hot staging was expected to be “the riskiest part of the flight”.

SpaceX had previously said it would consider the mission a success if Starship passed that point. And this happened.

However, this did not go exactly as planned. The Super Heavy booster began spinning out of control immediately after separation and exploded over the Gulf of Mexico moments later. SpaceX had hoped to restart Super Heavy’s engines and guide it to a controlled landing.

Losing the booster isn’t a huge blow. Initially, Starship ran fine after separation from the Super Heavy.

SpaceX’s Starship separated from its booster during a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on Saturday, November 18. (Eric Gay/AP)

About 8 minutes after liftoff, cheers could be heard throughout Mission Control as Starship was nearing the end of its engine burn – moving it on a path toward Earth orbit.

But 9 minutes after launch – SpaceX clarified that it had lost video signal with Starship.

And about eleven and a half minutes into the flight, the company confirmed that its data had been lost. This indicated that Starship was not flying as planned.

Engineer John Insprucker, who was hosting SpaceX’s livestream, confirmed that SpaceX was forced to destroy the Starship so that it would not veer off course.

The company is already emphasizing that in its view this test was successful.

“We got a lot of data and it will help us make improvements for our next flight,” said Kate Tice, engineering manager of quality systems at SpaceX, during the livestream.

In a tweet, the company said the same thing it said after April’s short-lived test flight:

The company is known for admitting failures and fiery accidents in the early stages of rocket development. This is embedded in the company’s engineering philosophy, which welcomes early risks during test flights in the name of learning and refining the vehicle’s design faster than relying on ground tests.

Source: www.cnn.com