Live Updates, Japan Inflation, PMI Data

50 minutes ago

Japan’s core consumer prices rose slower than expected in October

Japan’s core consumer prices rose at a slightly slower pace than expected in October, according to government data released on Friday.

Core CPI in Japan rose 2.9% last month on a year-on-year basis. The reading was below a Reuters poll forecast of 3% growth.

The key reading includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices.

Excluding energy products and fresh food, consumer prices rose 4% in October from a year earlier, slower than 4.2% in September.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

41 minutes ago

Healthcare, AI and more: How one professional is investing for the ‘Goldilocks’ economy

Persistent high inflation coupled with uncertainty in global markets has raised questions about whether economic conditions will be tough or soft.

Andy Budden, investment director of equities at global financial services firm Capital Group, is in the other camp and expects the US Federal Reserve to keep rates high but not push the economy into recession.

With his expected economic outcome in mind, Budden named four themes to watch — and outlined the types of dividend stocks he likes.

– Amala Balakrishner

41 minutes ago

CNBC Pro: Global growth stocks are making a comeback, Goldman says, highlighting names

European growth stocks have not performed as well as their US peers this year.

Growth stocks in the sector have underperformed value stocks by 13% since the start of the rate-hiking cycle in 2022, according to Goldman Sachs in a Nov. 20 report.

But the investment bank is hopeful that this will change soon and has highlighted some names.

– Weizen Tan

10 hours ago

OPEC+ oil group to hold virtual meeting on November 30

This photo illustration shows the OPEC logo displayed on a smart phone with OPEC in the background. On 10 September 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo illustration by Jonathan Ra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nurfoto | Nurfoto | getty images

The influential oil group uniting the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will hold a virtual meeting on November 30 to decide crude oil production strategy, the OPEC secretariat said.

The group, known collectively as OPEC+, was scheduled to meet in person in Vienna on Nov. 25-26, but postponed its meeting on Thursday amid intra-member dissent over the impact on intraday prices. Done.

The Ice Brent contract with a January expiry was trading at $80.30 a barrel at 2:10 p.m. London time, down $1.66 a barrel from Wednesday’s settlement. The Nymex WTI contract for January delivery was at $75.45 a barrel, down $1.65 from the previous day’s close.

, Ruxandra Iordache

41 minutes ago

CNBC Pro: After a tough quarter for the global luxury sector, UBS reveals 3 stocks to buy in 2024

UBS has named three stocks in luxury for investors looking towards 2024.

One of the bank’s stock picks is expected to rise nearly 40% over the next 12 months despite recession risks.

Analysts at the bank also said that the valuations of their three picks are attractive, which would see minimal downside in a potential recession.

-Ganesh Rao

Source: www.cnbc.com