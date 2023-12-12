Live Updates, FOMC Meeting, Japan Corporate Inflation

2 hours ago

India’s Nifty 50 reaches record high

India’s Nifty 50 index rose 0.2% to 21,023.05, hitting another record high.

The index has set several new all-time highs in 2023 and has jumped 16% so far this year. It is on track to post profit for the eighth consecutive year.

As optimism grew about the country’s economic prospects, the value of India’s stock market overtook that of Hong Kong to become the seventh largest stock exchange in the world.

As of the end of November, India’s National Stock Exchange had a total market capitalization of $3.989 trillion, while Hong Kong’s stood at $3.984 trillion, according to World Federation of Exchanges data.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

38 minutes ago

Philippine exports fall at fastest pace in six months, trade deficit widens

Philippine exports fell 17.6% year-on-year in October, deepening a 6.3% decline in September and marking the steepest decline since April.

Imports fell 4.4% year-on-year, slowing from a 14.7% decline in September.

Overall, foreign trade in October totaled $16.9 billion, down 9.8% from a year earlier.

The Philippines’ trade deficit widened to $4.17 billion, from $3.51 billion in September.

– Lim Hui Ji

5 hours ago

CNBC Pro: ‘Top conviction calls:’ Analysts say it’s time to get back into oil — and designate stocks to buy

Energy stocks have been laggards for most of this year, and it’s the only sector that didn’t surge in November’s hot rally — but some analysts are still bullish.

In fact, Louis Navellier, chairman and founder of Navellier & Associates, said energy is his “highest conviction call” at the moment.

He and Citi named the stocks they like.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

– Weizen Tan

6 hours ago

Japan’s producer prices rose faster than expected in November

Producer prices in Japan rose at a faster pace than expected in November, rising 0.3% year-on-year, compared with the forecast of a 0.1% increase among economists polled by Reuters.

The 0.3% rise in the corporate value goods index was down from October’s revised figure of 0.9%, and the slowest growth rate recorded since February 2021.

CGPI measures the prices of goods and services traded in the corporate sector.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices climbed 0.2%, versus a 0.3% decline in October.

– Lim Hui Ji

5 hours ago

CNBC Pro: S&P 500 hits a new high for 2023. Will the rally continue? Here’s HSBC’s forecast

The S&P 500 index reached a new high for 2023 last week, surpassing the 4,600 level and continuing its rally since early November. The important question for investors now is whether this momentum can be sustained in the future also.

In addition to using historical data, HSBC used artificial intelligence to analyze the language used in the most recent quarterly earnings call to predict stock market performance.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

-Ganesh Rao

10 hours ago

More than 50 S&P 500 companies hit new 52-week highs

A series of S&P 500 names rose to their highest levels in a year on Monday, as the market tried to continue its six-week winning streak. Overall, 52 S&P 500 components made new 52-week highs. Here’s a look at some of them:

T-Mobile traded at an all-time high prior to the MetroPCS IPO in April 2007.

Booking Holdings traded at an all-time high prior to its IPO in April 1999

Chipotle Mexican Grill traded at an all-time high ahead of its IPO in January 2006

DR Horton traded at an all-time high before its IPO in June 1992

Lennar is trading at an all-time high since it started trading in 1971

Lululemon traded at an all-time high before its IPO in July 2007

Marriott International traded at an all-time high through its spin-off from Marriott Corp. in 1993.

NVR, Inc. traded at all-time highs before its post-bankruptcy IPO in November 1993.

Royal Caribbean trading at levels not seen since February, 2020

Boeing’s business is at levels not seen since June 2021

Cintas was trading at an all-time high before its IPO in 1983

Financial trading at levels not seen since January, 2022

FedEx’s business is at levels not seen since August 2021

WW Grainger’s business is at an all-time high since it began trading in 1967

Huntington Ingalls is trading at levels not seen since November, 2022

Howmet Aerospace’s turnover is at its highest level since its Alcoa spinoff in November 2016

Ingersoll-Rand’s business was at an all-time high in our history by 1972

– Fred Imbert, Chris Hayes

14 hours ago

New York Fed survey shows inflation outlook at lowest level since April 2021

Inflation expectations next year will fall to their lowest level in more than two and a half years, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey released on Monday.

The consumer expectations survey for November showed the one-year average outlook fell to 3.4%, a decline of 0.2 percentage points from October and the lowest since April 2021. Average expectations over three- and five-year horizons changed to 3% and 2.7%, respectively.

However, the results match other surveys such as the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment readings, which showed the one-year outlook fell to 3.1%, the lowest since March 2021.

As part of the results, year-ahead expectations for changes in gas prices fell 0.5 percentage points to 4.5%, while the outlook for food costs fell 0.3 percentage points to 5.3%.

-Jeff Cox

13 hours ago

Crypto stocks fall due to Bitcoin price

10 hours ago

Oil prices largely stable as investors remain cautious

Oil prices were little changed on Monday as investors focused on rising production coupled with soft demand.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January settled up 9 cents, or .13%, at $71.32 a barrel. The Brent crude contract for February settled up 19 cents, or .25%, at $76.03 a barrel.

Oil futures have fallen for seven straight weeks amid record US production, a weakening economy in China and a lack of confidence in OPEC+’s ability to balance the market.

– Spencer Kimball

Source: www.cnbc.com