Live Updates: Federal Reserve to announce major interest rate decision

Finance luminaries have been warning for months that emerging geopolitical threats pose the biggest threat to the US economy overall. But despite continuing wars in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, markets are enjoying a year-end rally.

The S&P 500 rose to its highest level since January 2022 on Tuesday after new data showed easing inflation. The surge also comes as the Israel-Gaza war escalates and the Russia-Ukraine war reaches the end of its second year.

It appears that, for the time being, Wall Street is skeptical about the impact of the war on the US economy and is instead focusing more on the Federal Reserve and inflation rates than on the conflict abroad.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has repeatedly said that geopolitical uncertainty is the biggest risk in the world currently.

He stressed at last month’s New York Times DealBook summit that this could be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades, and that the wars in Ukraine, Israel and Gaza could have far-reaching effects on global energy, food supplies Is. Trade and geopolitics. It could also lead to nuclear blackmail (using the threat of nuclear war as leverage to force another country to meet certain demands), he said.

He is not alone. EY’s latest CEO Outlook Pulse survey found that 99% of CEOs said they are shifting their investments in response to geopolitical challenges.

Violent conflicts abroad will pose the biggest threat to markets next year, according to a Natixis survey of 500 institutional investors around the world.

“The biggest macroeconomic risk to 2024 is geopolitical bad actors whose actions could upset economic and market sentiments globally,” the group wrote. This risk comes on top of policy errors by central banks, a slowing Chinese economy and declining consumer spending.

But the S&P 500 has gained 9% since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack and 10% since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“Many armchair prognosticators have fanned hysteria about the ongoing war in Ukraine and the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel,” Marko Papic, chief strategist at Clocktower Group, wrote in a note this week. “In the end, neither event had any impact on the market.”

Instead, investors appear to be stuck on the Fed — and investors aren’t about to let geopolitics get in the way of their holiday joy.

“With geopolitical tensions rising in the world, I think it’s very important that we don’t take the very subdued reaction we’ve seen over the last four to five weeks as the markets being too optimistic, because they’re not,” he said. Sinead Colton Grant, BNY Mellon’s incoming chief investment officer, said at the Reuters Next conference in New York this month.

“They are watching the developments very closely and there is an assumption that all these incidents will remain largely controlled. If that doesn’t happen, you will see the market react quite quickly, and that will reverberate beyond the equity markets,” he said.

