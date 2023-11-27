Live updates, China industrial gains, Japan PPI surge

Tiananmen, Gate of Heavenly Peace, Beijing

Bjdlzx | E+ | getty images

Asia-Pacific markets had a mixed start to the week, with investors awaiting key economic data from major economies including China, while Japan’s services inflation hit a 45-month high.

Data showed Japan’s services PPI rose 2.3% in October to its highest level since January 2020 and higher than the previous month’s 2% reading.

China’s industrial profits continued to decline in November, but at their slowest pace in nearly a year, according to government data released on Monday.

The world’s second-largest economy will release its official factory activity data for November on Thursday, while a Caixin survey for the same metric will be released on Friday.

Australia will release its October inflation data on Wednesday, which will give an indication of its central bank’s policy moves. India’s gross domestic product data for the three months ending September will be released late on Thursday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.27%, reversing gains earlier in the day.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 also slipped 0.12%, but the index is close to breaking its 33-year high of 33,753.33 hit on July 3. Meanwhile, Topix slipped marginally.

South Korea’s Kospi was the only major benchmark in positive territory, up 0.5%, but the small-cap Kosdaq was just below the flatline.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.39%, while mainland Chinese markets were also in negative territory, with the CSI 300 index down 0.43%.

Three major indices remained mixed in the short trading session in America on Friday.

The 30-stock Dow rose 0.33% while the S&P 500 was 0.06% higher. However, the tech giant Nasdaq Composite fell 0.11%.

Major retail stocks rose slightly as Black Friday kicked off the holiday shopping season. Walmart and Target rose 0.9% and 0.74%, respectively, while Amazon was 0.02% higher.

— CNBC’s Hakyung Kim and Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

Source: www.cnbc.com