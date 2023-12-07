Live Updates, Australia, China Trade, Oil Prices

27 minutes ago

China’s November exports beat expectations, trade surplus widens

China’s exports rose 0.5% year on year in November, better than a 6.4% decline in October and a 1.1% decline expected in a Reuters poll.

However, imports into the world’s second-largest economy declined 0.6% compared with the same period a year earlier, surprising forecasts of 3.3% growth.

China’s trade balance rose to $68.39 billion in November, up from $56.53 billion in October and well ahead of estimates of $58 billion.

Australia’s trade surplus increased in October, but less than expected

Australia’s trade balance rose to AU$7.13 billion in October from AU$6.79 billion ($4.45 billion) a month earlier, but fell short of the AU$7.5 billion estimated by a Reuters poll of economists.

The country’s Bureau of Statistics revealed that exports, led by metal ores and minerals, increased by 0.4% or AU$182 million month-on-month.

On the other hand, imports fell 1.9% or A$763 million from the previous month, mainly due to a decline in imports of industrial transport equipment.

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley picks ‘alpha’ opportunities in China tech – giving one a 52% gain

The Chinese economy may have been in trouble this year, but Morgan Stanley sees potential in the tech sector – naming stocks in keeping with the New Year’s theme.

Looking ahead, the bank’s analysts expect 2024 to be “another year of an alpha-driven market as low-level macro improvements weigh on industry growth.”

,[We] Expect alpha-driven performance for select stocks,” he said, naming four alpha stocks on which he is overweight, and two stocks on which he has a conservative stance.

CNBC Pro: Forget ‘obvious’ AI stocks: Top Morningstar strategist likes 2 AI derivatives trading at a discount

Artificial intelligence has been a big topic this year, with investors flocking to many AI-related stocks.

Nvidia is up more than 200% year to date, and Microsoft is up nearly 56%.

Dave Sequeira, chief U.S. markets strategist at Morningstar, said he will now move to an underweight position on tech stocks and take profits in more valuable stocks.

But he identified opportunities in two derivative plays on AI that investors might consider. “Not everything in the technology sector is overvalued. While the obvious roles in artificial intelligence have already increased, we see opportunity in stocks that we believe have a second derivative role on AI,” Sequeira told CNBC on Wednesday.

US crude fell below $70 a barrel and closed at its lowest level since June.

U.S. crude fell 4% on Wednesday, closing at its lowest level since June and retail gasoline reaching its cheapest level since January.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January fell $2.94, or 4.07%, to settle at $69.38 a barrel, while the Brent contract for February fell $2.90, or 3.76%, to settle at $74.30 a barrel.

US crude oil and global benchmarks have fallen for five consecutive days, despite efforts by OPEC+ to boost prices by promising supply cuts in the first quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, pump prices in the US fell to an average of $3.22 a gallon as of Wednesday, the lowest price since Jan. 3, according to AAA.

Schwab’s Omar Aguilar says the Fed has successfully pulled off a ‘perfect Goldilocks scenario’ ahead of the soft landing.

For all its efforts this year, the Federal Reserve has made a successful soft landing, according to Omar Aguilar, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Schwab Asset Management.

“Where we are right now looks almost exactly like what the Fed wanted. It’s almost like the perfect Goldilocks scenario for what they’ve been working on all year,” he said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Wednesday. “

As signs of this strength, he cited increasing US economic resilience, declining wage growth and “inflation rising in the right places”.

“Clearly the soft landing scenario appears to be the most plausible case,” he said.

As far as where to invest in 2024, Aguilar believes the mega-cap tech names that outperformed this year “will probably be left behind.”

Instead, he suggested investors focus on more traditional and sensitive areas of the market, such as materials and financials. Investors would be wise to be “very conservative” and move in and out of assets slowly.

Jamie Dimon on crypto: ‘I’ll shut it down’

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon again criticized cryptocurrencies on Wednesday, suggesting that Bitcoin and several of its peers in the $1.6 trillion sector should be banned.

“The only real use case for it is criminals, drug traffickers… money laundering, tax avoidance,” the head of the largest US bank by assets said during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. “If I were the government, I would shut it down.”

Earlier this year, Dimon called Bitcoin a “hyped-up fraud,” a comment he later called, and before that, a “pet rock.”

Under questioning from Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Dimon and the heads of other big Wall Street banks all agreed that crypto companies should face the same anti-money laundering regulations they do.

Atlanta Fed indicator says GDP on track to grow 1.3% in fourth quarter

The US economy is on track to show only modest growth in the final quarter of 2023, according to the Atlanta Federal Reserve tracker.

GDPNow, which adjusts projections on a real-time basis according to incoming data, is now pointing to growth of just 1.3% in the October-to-December period, an update on Wednesday showed. The latest reading was up from 1.2% in the last update but well below the initial 2.3% estimate in late October.

Real expenditure growth and adjustments in export expectations prompted the latest adjustment.

