The voice of the UK live music industry has published a manifesto of vital importance, ahead of next week’s Autumn Statement.

after a open letter A further alarm has been sounded after the Music Venue Trust, a British registered charity, told the UK government in September about the “absolute crisis” small music venues are experiencing – with the UK losing at least one venue per week.

The Live Music Manifesto includes an urgent call for government action ahead of the upcoming Autumn Statement, which will announce tax and spending plans for the coming year.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Autumn Statement in the House of Commons on Wednesday 22 November.

The wider manifesto echoes MVT’s warning that “One hundred twenty-five venues have closed their doors to live music in the last 12 months, which is 15.7% of all such venues in the UK.” The document makes concrete proposals on issues such as removing barriers to touring artists, and urges the Chancellor to provide vital financial support to the grassroots music sector.

John Collins, CEO of Live, which represents 3,159 businesses, over 34,000 British artists and 2,000 backstage workers, says: “The Live Music Manifesto launched today presents a huge opportunity for our political leaders to supercharge a cultural and economic superpower. Does.”

He added, “It is estimated that for every 10,000 people at an event in the UK, an additional £1 million is spent at local businesses including restaurants and bars, transport networks, shops and hotels.” “It is important that the voice of the live music sector is heard at the next general election.”

The manifesto highlights five key priorities, aimed at protecting grassroots music venues and unlocking the economic potential of the wider live music sector:

“Unleash the economic potential of live music” – Provide immediate financial support, including business rates relief for grassroots music venues and the extension of wider hospitality and leisure relief. This means reintroducing low rate VAT on tickets, creating a Live Music Council, and reforming the apprenticeship levy to allow more tailored skills training. “Simple interventions such as extending business rates relief and returning to lower VAT to bring the UK in line with international competitors would transform the sector,” says Collins. “Strengthen a safe and secure live music sector” – Reconsider the existing bill on safety in places, known as Martin’s Law, to ensure that any new measures are practical and protect lives. “Enable UK artists to tour more easily internationally” – Remove barriers to UK artists touring, including the introduction of cultural visa exemptions for creative workers touring in the EU. “Protect fans from ticket touts” – Bringing UK ticketing regulations in line with other progressive music markets. This includes calling on tech companies to stop promoting brokers. “Build a sustainable live music sector” – Accelerating the sector’s transition to net zero through funding and information provision to bridge any existing shortfalls.

Live has also highlighted – very accurately – that grassroots venues play a vital role in developing the future of the live music industry.

“We need to wake up to the reality that the grassroots venues where artists like Ed Sheeran and Adele honed their craft are closing at an alarming rate. We need urgent action from the Government now, otherwise we risk losing future generations of British superstars,” warned Collins.

The UK’s creative sectors are engines of growth, as outlined in the Government’s Creative Industries Sector Vision and the publication of the Labor Party’s Creative Compact.

The UK live music sector generated £5.2 billion (€5.9 billion) in 2022 and showed a post-pandemic resurgence with big festivals, stadiums and arena shows selling out across the country in the summer of 2023.

Live music employed more than 228,000 people last year, with an event played every four minutes.

As a reminder, and according to MVT’s open letter in September, 4,000 jobs, 14,250 events, 193,230 performance opportunities, income of £9 million (€10.3 million) for musicians and £59 million (€67.7 million) of Damage is at stake. ) in lost direct economic activity.

“You cannot underestimate the importance and value of live music to the UK, culturally and economically. It’s part of our fabric, producing world-class artists and bringing joy to millions of people,” says Steve Lamacq, President of Live. “We need to act now and recognize how important these venues are, not only as breeding grounds for the next generation of young musicians, but also as proud, creative, hubs for the communities they support. Serve throughout.”

“Without targeted financial support and understanding, we run the immediate risk of seeing hundreds of these venues close forever, which would be devastating for fans, artists and local economies.”

