trans-mountain-pipeline-1206-ph

Today’s main headlines

7:30 am

Trans Mountain pipeline faces more delays after regulator denies variance

Trans Mountain Corp. suffered another blow when Canada’s energy regulator rejected a request for a variance on a section of the pipeline in B.C., which the company said could delay construction of an ongoing expansion project and the pipeline’s opening. The date may be extended.

Trans Mountain had applied for the variance after facing construction challenges related to hard rock between Chilliwack and Hope, BC. The denial could mean the company is unable to complete the project in time for the estimated first quarter 2024 start date.

The development is the latest in a series of construction-related hurdles that have hit the Trans Mountain expansion project.

This pipeline is Canada’s only oil pipeline to the West Coast. The expansion will increase its capacity from 300,000 bpd currently to 890,000 barrels per day and improve access to export markets for Canadian oil companies.

But during construction the project’s cost has increased from the original estimate of $5.4 billion to the latest estimate of $30.9 billion.

canadian press

stock market before the opening bell

financial post

Stocks are rising this morning as hopes that central bankers are ready to cut global rates are gaining momentum again.

This latest rally was driven by weak job-market data in the United States and comments from European central bankers that inflation was showing a “significant” slowdown.

what to watch today

Today’s big event is the Bank of Canada’s final decision on interest rates for the year. Governor Tiff Macklem and his team were widely expected to keep the benchmark overnight rate unchanged at 5 percent when they announce the decision at 10 a.m., the third consecutive cut. But the statement could be significant as the bank tries to balance a weakening economy with the need to keep inflation under control.

Canada received trade data today, which is expected to reflect a decline in oil prices and a decline in exports of metals and mineral products.

Also to see, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey will make an announcement regarding offshore wind energy in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Need a refresher on yesterday’s top headlines? Get stuck here.

Additional reporting by The Canadian Press, Associated Press and Bloomberg

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com