Sam Altman has been removed as CEO of OpenAI. Photo: Carlos Barea/Reuters (Carlos Barea/Reuters)

Business was buzzing with AI action on Monday after an eventful weekend for OpenAI founder Sam Altman, as news broke that the tech chief has landed a job at Microsoft (MSFT).

Over the weekend, the board of OpenAI – the company that created ChatGPT – ousted Altman, saying the founder was “not consistently candid in his communications with the board”. It was rumored that Altman would return to his position after posting a photo on social media wearing an OpenAI guest pass, but this did not happen.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on Monday that Altman would join his company to lead a new AI research team.

Reports this morning suggest that OpenAI will appoint Emmett Shearer as its interim chief executive.

Microsoft stock was down about 1% in after-hours trading.

In the UK, stocks were rising as investors expected a new series of economic policy decisions in the autumn statement on Wednesday.

The FTSE 100 (^FTSE) fell 0.4% and Germany’s DAX (^GDAXI) fell 0.2% after the opening bell in London. Meanwhile, France’s CAC (^FCHI) rose 0.2%.

overnight stay in asia Asian shares were mixed on Monday, with China-based stocks rising and equities in Japan falling. The Hang Seng (^HSI) rose 1.6%, while the SSE Composite (000001.SS) rose 0.5% on the back of the Chinese government’s promises of stimulus and support for its troubled property sector. The Nikkei (^N225) closed 0.6% lower after hitting a 33-year high. Carmakers including Mazda led the decline due to the stronger yen. Nikkei has gained about 28% so far this year.

Good morning from London! At Yahoo Finance UK we’re all getting ready for the Autumn Statement, as the Government prepares to deliver on its economic pledges on Wednesday. Over the weekend we learned that the government has actually made its decision about cutting benefits. The papers are asking whether we are on the verge of a real tax cut. With that in mind, let’s get to it.

