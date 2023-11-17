Live: FTSE and European shares rise on rate hike hopes

FTSE higher as retail sales decline may discourage another interest rate hike by the Bank of England. Photo: Peter Nicholls/Reuters (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

The FTSE 100 and European stocks were higher as weak retail sales raised hopes the Bank of England will not need to raise interest rates again to ease inflation.

The FTSE 100 (^FTSE) rose 0.33% at the open to 7,435 points, while the CAC 40 (^FCHI) in Paris rose 0.49% to 7,203 points. In Germany the DAX (^GDAXI) rose 0.29% to 15,832. The Stoxx 600 (STOXX) rose 0.45% at the open, following a reversal of momentum in the previous session.

Across the pond, US stocks closed mixed on Thursday after a strong midweek rally as investors digested news from corporate America that a slowdown in consumer spending could be on the way.

The Dow Jones (^DJI) slipped 0.13% to 34,945 points. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.12% to close at 4,508 points and the tech-heavy NASDAQ (^IXIC) was flat at 14,113 points.

Walmart (WMT) had quarterly earnings that beat estimates and raised its annual outlook, though slightly below expectations. Its shares fell nearly 8%.

S&P 500 futures (ES=F), Dow futures (YM=F) and Nasdaq futures (NQ=F) were all mixed as trading began in Europe.

In Asia, the Hang Seng (^HSI) in Hong Kong fell 2.06% to 17,465, while the Shanghai Composite (000001.SS) rose 0.11% to 3,054. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 (^N225) also finished in the green, rising 0.48% to 33,585 points.

Hang Seng shares fell 10% after Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (9988.HK) canceled plans to shut down its cloud computing unit. The company attributed the uncertainties due to US chip restrictions.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell nearly 5% to a four-month low on Thursday on concerns over global demand, before recovering slightly.

West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) rose 0.16% and was trading at $73.02 per barrel. Brent (BZ=F) crude rose 0.12% to $77.51 a barrel.

Fri, Nov 17, 2023 4:03am GMT-5

Investors await euro zone inflation data All eyes will be on the euro zone inflation print at the end of the day after data throughout the week indicated a softening of inflation in the United States and Britain. Headline annual inflation is forecast at 2.9%, unchanged from initial estimates for October, down from 4.3% in September. Core inflation should be in line with preliminary estimates at 4.2%, down from 4.5% last month. The figures will be published at 10:00 GMT.

Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 3:42am GMT-5

Fall in retail sales pushes sector into worst month since pandemic UK retailers saw their sales levels unexpectedly fall last month, taking them to the lowest level since February 2021, when Covid-19 restrictions were still in place, according to official data. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes fell by 0.3% in October. Statisticians also revised September’s decline to 1.1% from 0.9%. Analysts had expected growth of 0.4% in October, according to a consensus estimate provided by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

