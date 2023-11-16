LIVE: FTSE and European shares remain soft as traders consolidate recent gains

In London, the FTSE 100 was rising sharply, hitting its highest in nearly a month on Wednesday. Photo: PA/ Alamy (Vuk Vlasic)

European stock markets started on a cautious note on Wednesday, as traders locked in their gains following a recent rally on Wall Street.

In London, the FTSE 100 (^FTSE) was in decline after the open, hitting its highest level in almost a month on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the CAC (^FCHI) followed suit with a slower start in Paris, and the Frankfurt DAX (^GDAXI) managed to rise 0.4% higher. The Stoxx 600 (^STOXX) was 0.05% lower.

“European stock indices rallied slightly to consolidate gains on Thursday,” said Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com.

“The FTSE 100 struggled to advance as Burberry fell nearly 10% after warning it hit bottom profit guidance as luxury demand slowed. Read-Across weighed on luxury shares on the CAC in Paris , while the DAX managed to rise as Siemens made record profits.”

Shares in Asia fell on Thursday after Wall Street continued the previous day’s rise.

The Nikkei (^N225) in Japan fell 0.3% on the day, while the Hang Seng (^HSI) in Hong Kong closed 1.4% lower. Shanghai Composite (000001.SS) saw a loss of 0.7% during the session.

Across the pond, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up 0.2% at 4,502.88. It rose 0.5% to 34,991.21 amid growing confidence that the US has got inflation under control and interest rates are likely to fall in 2024.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) was up 0.1% at 14,103.84.

Hotel Chocolat will expand its presence internationally Angus Thirlwell, CEO of Hotel Chocolat, said teaming up with Mars makes sense for his company: We know our brand is popular with consumers overseas, but operational supply chain challenges have held us back. By partnering with Mars, we can harness their skills, expertise and capabilities to more quickly expand our international presence. The pillars on which we have built the Hotel Chocolat brand – originality, authenticity and ethical trade, are the same things that bring Hotel Chocolat and Mars together and we intend to strengthen and invest behind them. I am excited about the future of the business and in Mars we have found an excellent long-term steward of the Hotel Chocolate brand and everything we stand for.”

Hotel Chocolat surges 160% amid Mars acquisition Mars has agreed to buy Hotel Chocolat Mars has struck a £534m deal to buy UK chocolate maker Hotel Chocolate (HOTC.L). The companies said the acquisition will help Hotel Chocolat expand internationally. Mars has agreed to pay 375p per share for the company, a 170% premium to last night’s closing price of 139p. The news sent shares soaring by more than 160% that day. Mars, which employs about 10,000 people in the UK, said the deal would bring “a much-loved brand to its portfolio” and deepen its relationship with consumers. It said: The UK has been an important market for Mars, and it expects this to be complemented by the acquisition of Hotel Chocolat, with its distinctive capabilities in product development, luxury gifting and broader brand experiences.

is coming… Good morning, and welcome to our comprehensive coverage of what’s happening in the markets and the global economy. Take a look at what’s on today’s agenda… 7 am: Trading Announcements: Burberry, Aviva, Smiths Group, Investec 7 am: consumer price index germany 9:30: Latest real-time economic data on the UK economy

1.30 pm: US weekly unemployment statistics

2.15 pm: US industrial production data for October

3.45 pm: Dave Ramsden, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, speaks at the 7th Annual Conference of the European Systemic Risk Board ‘Financial Stability Challenges Ahead: Emerging Risks and Regulation

